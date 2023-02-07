Best talents to unlock first in Hogwarts Legacy

How best to optimize your character right off the bat.

Hogwarts Legacy allows you various ways to specialize your character as you level them up. One of the most potent ways to improve the power of your character early in the game is by assigning points into your talents.

Talents are additional specializations that can further improve your character’s effectiveness in different aspects of their growth throughout their time in Hogwarts. Each talent either improves an already existing skill/spell or introduces something new to your character that will help them grow and progress in a totally different way compared to characters that haven’t selected those talents.

Completing the Jackdaw’s Rest main story quest will grant you access to talents. They can be classified into five different skill trees.

Core: These talents improve your character's overall effectiveness in both body and magical aspects.

Dark Arts: These talents increase the power of your Dark Arts spells and add curse damage to your normal spells.

Room of Requirement: These talents develop your Vivariums and improve your abilities in the Room of Requirement.

Spells: These talents further bolster the effectiveness of specific spells.

Stealth: These talents better your abilities to sneak around.

There are a total of 48 talents that fall into one of these five categories. This makes each character’s leveling journey quite unique, but complicated at the same time because there are a lot of choices to pick from. To make it easier, we have listed out the best talents from each tree that you can use in your leveling journey.

Best talents to level up early in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

From the 48 talents, we have picked out one from each tree that can possibly make your leveling journey a lot smoother.

Core talent: Basic Cast Mastery – All spell cooldowns get reduced each time your Basic Cast hits an enemy. Useful for maximizing uptime on your spells.

All spell cooldowns get reduced each time your Basic Cast hits an enemy. Useful for maximizing uptime on your spells. Dark Arts talent: Disarming Curse – Adds a curse effect to your Expelliarmus. Enemies affected by this take more damage from the rest of your spells.

Adds a curse effect to your Expelliarmus. Enemies affected by this take more damage from the rest of your spells. Room of Requirement talent: Edurus Potion Potency – Edurus Potions now make you invulnerable and allow you to reflect enemy projectiles back at them.

Edurus Potions now make you invulnerable and allow you to reflect enemy projectiles back at them. Spells talent: Accio Mastery – Improves your Accio by pulling in objects and enemies around your target towards you as well. Great for engaging armored or multiple enemies.

Improves your Accio by pulling in objects and enemies around your target towards you as well. Great for engaging armored or multiple enemies. Stealth talent: Human Demiguise – Significantly improves your stealth aspects by allowing you to move during Disillusionment, making sneaking around a lot easier.

As you progress through the game, you will gain access to better talents. You can’t go wrong with these, however, because they help you by improving the most used spells in your arsenal early game to smoothen out that early leveling curve that players encounter.