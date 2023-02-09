How to get a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and the landscape is sprawling with various wildlife, bringing nostalgic memories for all the Potter fanatics out there. The towns are vibrant and filled with life, and different shops let players explore and take in all the Harry Potter universe has to offer.

Players will experience wizarding classes and take on a variety of enemies that’ll challenge their spell-casting skills. These classes will bolster your arsenal, making you a competent wizard as you progress through the game.

Classes also provide players with an understanding of all the different beasts hiding throughout their travels, and how to catch them.

How do I get a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy’s cat-like animals are called Kneazles. These whiskered friends will be a part of your Beasts class with Professor Horwin after you get a few hours into the game. Once you’ve completed “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom,” you’ll get the nab-sack. This item will help you collect the beasts you encounter.

If you’re looking for a Kneazle head toward Brocburrow, and the four-legged beasts will be playing with mice and avoiding pesky poachers. Once you’re there, head southwest and you’ll likely find one wandering around.

Another place to have a look around is Marunweem. Once you’re in Marunweem, head Southwest after using the Floo flame location, and you’ll find a Kneazle with ease. You’ll find them around the area shown below.

Check out the various towns across the map and you’ll find some bizarre creatures trying to survive. Collect them all to save them from the poaches roaming across the Hogwarts Legacy landscape.