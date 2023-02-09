How to get a Jobberknoll in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you complete different types of quests and get to learn various spells. Exploration is an important part of the game, and you will get to visit several regions meeting new characters and different magical beasts. The Jobberknoll is one of the magical creatures, and you’ll come across it quite early in the game.

During The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom quest with Deek, you will have to save three different magical beasts. You will have to visit a few dens to save a Puffskein, a Mooncalf, and a Jobberknoll. This is where you are first introduced to the magical creature, and learn how to get and save them. You can continue doing so by finding different Jobberknoll dens around the world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Here’s how to find and get a Jobberknoll in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find a Jobberknoll den in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

A Jobberknoll is a small speckled blue bird that doesn’t make any noise until the moment of its death. These magical creatures can be found in a few areas around the highlands. You need to keep an eye out for paw symbols while exploring the map, as these represent different magical beast dens. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see where a Jobberknoll den is located.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

One of the easiest Jobberknoll dens to find is located at the Feldcroft Region, which you will need to visit during Sebastian Sallow’s In The Shadow of the Estate quest. When visiting this region, we recommend using your broom to explore the different Floo Flames around the area, especially the one at Irondale. This way you can fast travel close to the Jobberknoll den quickly.

The Jobberknoll den is located directly northwest of the Irondale settlement, and you will find these magical creatures sitting up on trees. Use your broom to reach the area quickly, and use the Nab-Sack in the vicinity of Jobberknolls to catch them. While saving these magical creatures it’s best to get one male and one female so you can breed them later on.

After getting the Jobberknoll, return to the Room of Requirement at Hogwarts, visit the Vivarium, and set it free. You can pet the Jobberknoll by using the Beast Petting Brush and feed it with the Beast Feed. Jobberknolls also give Jobberknoll Feathers, and this magical material can be used to upgrade and assign traits to gear in Hogwarts Legacy.