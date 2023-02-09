How to get a Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy lets players experience all the wonders the Harry Potter franchise introduced over the years. The various locations include vibrant landscapes that provide a new experience every time you step into a different town.

Players will find enemies, flora and fauna, and storylines to embark upon with each new location. Before you set off to find these things, however, you’ll likely have to complete a few classes here and there.

Once you’ve completed a few of the classes, your exploring becomes a whole lot more interesting.

How do I catch a Puffskein on Hogwarts Legacy?

A Puffskein is one of the creatures you’ll find in your travels across Hogwarts Legacy. These little fluffy creatures provide Puffskein Fur and are stronger than they look. You’ll first meet these beasts in Beast class with Professor Howin. This is where you’ll also learn how to brush and feed the animals.

To catch a Puffskein, you must’ve completed the “The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom” quest. Completing this mission will give you a nab-sack that’ll help you collect as many animals as possible.

Search the Forbidden Forest and you’ll spot a Puffskein scurrying about.

Another region to keep an eye out for is Feldcroft. This area tends to have several Puffskein going about their days, and behaving themselves.

Now you know where these creatures are, you can protect them from poachers that roam the lands.