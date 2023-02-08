Hogwarts Legacy moth tomb puzzle solution: How to complete the Helm of Urktot

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with puzzles, both inside of Hogwarts and in the wizarding world beyond. Many of the solutions to these puzzles are not explicitly clear and require the use of your wide arsenal of spells to complete. Such is the case for the moth tomb puzzle, part of the Helm of Urktot quest.

The Helm of Urktot is a main story quest that sees the player delve into an underground cavern. With the use of several magical moths, players will unlock various locked doors and fend off swarms of enemies.

While the puzzle itself is fairly straightforward, the location of the moths necessary to progress throughout the cave is not always apparent. If you are stuck in the dark about this quest, here’s what you need to do.

How to complete the Moth Tomb puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Upon entering The Collector’s Cave, players will be met with a locked door with several moth outlines. Even with magic, there is no way to open this door aside from collecting and leading the moths to their designated place. To open this first door, players only need to turn to their left to find the final stray moth needed to open the door.

via Dot Esports

To collect the moth, players will need to cast the spell Lumos. Moths will follow the spell’s light and automatically fit into the door whenever led to the locked door. After gathering this moth, the door will come open and lead players to another room.

This next room will see players complete the same puzzle as the initial door, though now they will need to collect all three. The first two are located on either side of the room. Players should note that they can only deliver one moth to the door at a time.

via Dot Esports

The final moth in this room is located behind a destructible wall. Players can easily bring the wall down with their Depulso spell and carry the final moth to its lock with Lumos.

After opening this door, players will complete a short combat section before encountering the next moth puzzle in the dungeon. This version varies slightly, as players will need to deliver one moth to the structure in the middle of the room. Witches and wizards will then stand atop the nearby elevator to the right and cast Depulso on the center structure to raise them to upwards.

via Dot Esports

After reaching this moth, players once again only need to collect the three moths and lead each to the locked door. After progressing past another combat section, players will encounter this version of the moth puzzle again.

Similar to the last puzzle, players will need to lead one moth to the center structure and use Depulso to propel themselves upward on the elevator. Two moths are placed by a locked door and can swiftly be put into place. Unlike the last version of this puzzle, the center structure lifts two elevators, one for the player, and another empty holster for a moth.

via Dot Esports

Players must jump back down to the ground level and go straight to pick up the final moth. Led the moth to the second elevator and once again use Depulso to reach the locked door. Quickly run to the other side and cast Lumos to attract the final moth and complete this last puzzle.