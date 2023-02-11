Hogwarts Legacy breeding: How to unlock and use the Breeding Pen

Hogwarts Legacy is an action-adventure game set in a world inspired by the Harry Potter novels. While you won’t be able to meet Ron, Harry, or Hermione as the game is set in the 1800s, you will still be able to go on adventures, attend classes, fly on your broomstick, and interact with fantastic magical creatures.

With Beast taming, you can save and tame magical creatures and gain specific magical materials. You can also breed them to increase their population.

So, how do you unlock and use the Breeding Pen in Hogwarts Legacy?

How to unlock and use the Breeding Pen in Hogwarts Legacy

Unlocking the Breeding Pen in Hogwarts Legacy isn’t straightforward. When you check your conjuring recipes, it states you can buy the recipe from Tomes and Scrolls, a bookshop in Hogsmeade. However, you can’t buy it immediately as it’s tied to a quest.

So, you must complete the two side quests from Deek, the house elf in the Room of Requirement: Plight of the House Elf and Charles Rockwood’s Trial. You must complete the main quest, too—The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom—to unlock the Nab-Sack to capture beasts.

When you’ve finished those quests, Deek will ask you to go to him to learn more about breeding, which leads to the next quest, Foal of the Dead.

You will get a map, and Deek will ask you to buy a Breeding Pen from Tomes and Scrolls and capture a female and male Thestral. So, stealthily capture the Thestrals and head to the bookshop to purchase the Breeding Pen, which costs 1,000 Galleons.

When you return to the Room of Requirement and talk to Deek, a cutscene will play, and you will unlock a Vivariuim. From here, you’ll need to enter it and complete the following:

Build the Breeding Pen; it will cost fifteen Moonstones.

Place your Thestrals into the Vivarium.

Select the Thestrals as the species you’d like to breed using the sign outside of the Breeding Pen.

And wait for the breeding process to finish, which takes around thirty minutes.

Groom and feed your Thestral offspring.

Speak to Deek and complete the quest.

Once you’ve completed this quest, you can use the Breeding Pen to obtain another offspring as long as you have a male and female from the same species.