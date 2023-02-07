How to get a Graphorn in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the most exciting activities in Hogwarts Legacy is exploring the world around you.

Avalanche Studios developers made sure that the world in its newest game is as rich and full of different creatures and activities as it can possibly be. Needless to say, if you’re a fan of the Harry Potter franchise, you will be finding something exhilarating along your journey all the time.

While the devs created a fantastic open world for you to explore, it can take a lot of time to travel to different locations. Luckily, there are a few ways that make traveling faster, from devices like brooms to mounts.

In Hogwarts Legacy, there are sadly only a few mounts you can obtain and explore the world with. One of them is a Graphorn, who’s quite tough to get but more than worth the hustle you need to put into claiming it.

How can I obtain a Graphorn in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Graphorn is one of three mounts available in Hogwarts Legacy, with the other two being Hippogriff and Thestral.

To get a Graphorn, you will need to complete San Bakar’s Trial. In the quest, you will have to defeat Graphorn yourself (Lord of the Shore). Once you do that, you will receive Graphorn as a usable mount in the game.

Still, defeating Graphorn is no easy feat. The creature has a lot of health and is quite mobile, often using quick attacks and charges to shred through your health bar. He will also have some additional dangerous attacks once his health drops below 50 percent. So, once you get to fight him, be careful and make sure you prioritize dodging the attacks over going all-in.