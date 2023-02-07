How to get a Thestral in Hogwarts Legacy

The iconic beast featured in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is available in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Thestral is one of the three beasts in Hogwarts Legacy that you can use as a mount, alongside your trusty broom. You’ll absolutely want to use them to travel faster throughout the map of Hogwarts Legacy, which is large.

The Threstal mount, however, is obtainable through a different method than the Hippogriff and Graphorn mounts in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to unlock the Thestral for your witch or wizard, there are some steps that you must follow.

Here’s how you can unlock the Thestral in Hogwarts Legacy.

How can I obtain a Thestral in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Thestral mount is exclusive for players who have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition or Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy. The Thestral mount is included in the Dark Arts Pack, which also includes the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, the Dark Arts Battle Arena, and the Dark Arts Garrison Hat.

In case you haven’t acquired the Deluxe Edition or Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy, don’t worry. All players with the Standard Edition of Hogwarts Legacy will be able to purchase the Dark Arts Pack separately, inside the game, once it releases worldwide on Feb. 10 and the early-access period is over.

Even if you buy the Dark Arts Pack, you’ll only unlock the ability to mount beasts after you complete the quest “The High Keep,” which is part of the main story of Hogwarts Legacy. To access this quest, you must have completed Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1 (Wingardium Leviosa) and be level 17. In “The High Keep,” you’ll meet the Hippogriff Highwing and unlock it as a mount afterward.

After you’re able to use Highwing in the open world as a mount, you can swap it to the Thestral if you want to.