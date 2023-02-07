How to get a Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy

The Hippogriff is one of the mounts available in Hogwarts Legacy, the new open-world RPG with the story set almost 200 years before the events told in the original Harry Potter novel.

Mounts are one of the ways to travel around Hogwarts Legacy‘s map faster, alongside your broom. Using the Hippogriff or the other two mounts available in Hogwarts Legacy will save you quite some time and will you’ll be able to explore the game with more efficiency, given the map is surprisingly large.

If you want to know how to specifically unlock the Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s how you do it.

How to get the Hippogriff Highwing in Hogwarts Legacy

The Hippogriff is one of the three beasts available as a mount in Hogwarts Legacy, alongside the Thestral and the Graphorn. You’ll unlock the ability to use mounts in the game after you complete “The High Keep,” which is one of the main story quests in Hogwarts Legacy.

Before you can complete ‘The High Keep,’ there are two requirements you must fulfill. You must complete Professor Garlick’s Assignment one (Wingardium Leviosa), because you’ll need to use that charm during the quest, and your character must be at least level 17.

You meet Natty at Falbarton Castle in the Highlands to start ‘The High Keep.’ From there, you’ll come across enemies and beat them, and also solve puzzles using Wingardium Leviosa to lift a crate and Alohomora to go past doors. At the end of the quest, you’ll see Highwing in a cutscene, a Hippogriff that you meet earlier in the game during the Beasts class.

After the cutscene with Highwing, you’ll end ‘The High Keep’ by following Natty while mounted on Highwing. Once the quest is completed, Highwing becomes available for you to use as a mount in the open world of Hogwarts Legacy.