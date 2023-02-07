All mounts in Hogwarts Legacy and how to get them

The map of Hogwarts Legacy is large, which makes it hard for you to explore it all just on foot. Fortunately, you can get yourself a mount later in the game and travel around the universe of Hogwarts Legacy way faster.

For that, though, you need to make some progress in the game and complete one particular quest that unlocks one of the mounts available in Hogwarts Legacy. Here are all the mounts in Hogwarts Legacy and how you get them.

All mounts in Hogwarts Legacy

There are three different beasts in Hogwarts Legacy that can be used as a mount for your character. They’re the Hippogriff, the Thestral, and the Graphorn.

How to get the mounts in Hogwarts Legacy

The ability to use mounts in Hogwarts Legacy is unlocked after you complete the main story quest ‘The High Keep’, in which you get to use the Hippogriff Highwing as a mount. In order to take this quest, you must have completed Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1 (Wingardium Leviosa) and be level 17.

‘The High Keep’ quest involves meeting with Natty at Falbarton Castel in the Highlands, solving puzzles with spells like Wingardium Leviosa and Alohomora, and taking down enemies before you unlock a cutscene with Highwing and get to follow Natty while mounted on the Hippogriff.

You’ll notice that you’ve already come across Highwing earlier in the game, during the Beasts class in Hogwarts Legacy. After you’re done completing ‘The High Keep’ quest, you can use Highwing in the open world as a mount.

You can swap Highwing to the Thestral in case you’ve pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition or Collection Edition of Hogwarts Legacy, because it comes with the Dark Arts Pack. In case you haven’t pre-ordered the game, you’ll be able to purchase the Dark Arts Pack later in the game.

If you’re not satisfied with either the Hippogriff or the Thestral, you can unlock and ride the Graphorn mount after you complete the ‘San Bakar’s Trial’ quest, in which you have to defeat the Graphorn Lord of the Shore. After you defeat it, Lord of the Shore becomes a mount in Hogwarts Legacy.