Hogwarts Legacy Rowland’s Map: How to find where the goblins took Rowland Oakes

‘The Tale of Rowland Oakes’ is a side quest in Hogwarts Legacy handed out by Adelaide Oakes.

You will receive a letter in your Owl Post from Adelaide Oakes at some point in Hogwarts Legacy and you’ll need to head to the north area of the Transfiguration Courtyard to speak to her. You’ll find out that her uncle Rowland Oakes hasn’t gotten in touch with her ever since he mentioned problems with radical goblins and she is concerned that he might be in trouble.

After the conversation is done Rowland Oakes’ campsite will be marked on your map and there’s a way you can get there fast. All you have to do is fast-travel to the Floo Flame at Jackdaw’s Tomb and hop on your broom for the rest of the trip. Some players, however, can’t find where the goblins took Rowland Oakes, so we’ll focus on that.

Hogwarts Legacy‘s ‘The Tale of Rowland Oakes’: How to find where the goblins took Rowland Oakes

After getting to Rowland Oakes’ camp you must defeat the goblins that have taken over his camp. Once you’re done with the goblins, collect Rowland Oakes’ map on top of a box sitting at the north part of the campsite, which you must use to find where he’s at.

Rowland Oakes’ map has a river, a rock formation, and a crooked tree, and it leads to a dungeon marked with a red ‘X’. If you simply hop on your broom and follow the river in the direction Rowland Oakes’ map has pointed out, you should find the goblin outpost where he’s been holding at.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

But if you’re having difficulties, the goblin outpost is located in the southwest of Rowland Oakes’ camp, when you open your own map in Hogwarts Legacy. Rowland Oakes is in Korrow Ruins and the dungeon is located north of the Korrow Ruins Floo Flame.

You can be sneaky with your broom and enter the goblin outpost without any goblin seeing you, but if one does spot you take them down. Find the room with a large shaft of light and go downstairs through the door on the left, and follow the tunnel to find Rowland Oakes locked in a cell. You won’t be able to free him just yet as you’ll need to take down some goblins upstairs in the boiler room and collect Rowland Oakes’ wand to give it back to him and finish the quest.