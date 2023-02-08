How to get Venemous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy

Plants come in all shapes and sizes in Hogwarts Legacy. They’re used to create potions, complete assignments, and more.

Once you’ve got through a good chunk of the game and reached the 31st main quest in the story, your Herbology teacher, Professor Mirabel Garlick, will set you off on her first assignment to find and use a Venomous Tenatacula.

Venomous Tentacula are green and spiky plants with vines that reach out and grab their unsuspecting prey. They’re typically used to create potions, but witches and wizards have historically been known to use them as weapons and even keep them as pets.

Where can I find Venemous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy?

Like all good plants in Hogwarts Legacy, Venemous Tentacula can be purchased at Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade. Beatrice Green, the shop owner, sells them in seed packets or as combat tools.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The seeds cost 1,050 Galleons, but if you’re looking to tick off Professor Garlick’s assignment as quickly and as efficiently as possible, it’s best to buy the combat tool version for 600 Galleons. For that small amount, you’ll get two Venemous Tentaculas.

While you’re in Dogweed and Deathcap, you can also pick up some Mandrake for your next objective in the assignment. They’ll set you back just 500 Galleons.

To use a Venemous Tentacula, simply press and hold L1, release to equip it, and press L1 again to cast.