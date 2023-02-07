Who is Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy? Sirona Ryan explained

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to explore various magical locations and interact with different characters throughout the journey. Hogsmeade Village is one of the areas you get to visit in the main storyline, where you’ll see various shops and stalls including Ollivanders, Honeydukes, Tomes and Scrolls, Spintwitches Sporting Needs, Gladrags Wizardwear, Three Broomsticks, and more.

After visiting Hogsmeade, you need to visit shops and look around the village to get the necessary items to continue your wizarding education. For example, you can visit Ollivanders to get a wand that suits your character, or Gladrags to grab a new cloak. Getting all your gear can be thirsty work though, so a trip to The Three Broomsticks to get a butterbeer could be the perfect way to end your time in Hogsmeade. Inside, you’ll meet Sirona Ryan, an original character in Hogwarts Legacy who you will get various opportunities to interact with and know more about her.

Here’s what you need to know about Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy.

When do you meet Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy?

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

During the visit to Hogsmeade Village, you will encounter a couple of armored trolls at the town circle. You must defeat one of the armored trolls along with your friend, while Officer Ruth Singer deals with the other one. While defeating the armored troll, you will invoke ancient magic that will defeat the enemy. Eventually, you’ll visit Three Broomsticks, one of the fabled locations at Hogsmeade Village.

Three Broomsticks is one of the pubs at Hogsmeade which is rumored to be as old as Hogsmeade itself. Sirona Ryan is the current proprietor of the Three Broomsticks, and you will see her interacting with the goblin Lodgok. The Three Broomsticks is a popular spot for Hogwarts students, who visit the pub to enjoy Butterbeer and Firewhiskey. Sirona Ryan was a student at Hogwarts, and you will meet this character shortly after protecting Hogsmeade from the troll attack.

While on your way to the Three Broomsticks, you’ll also encounter Ranrok and Victor Rookwood. You will overhear Ranrok and Victor Rookwood speaking about the armored troll attack at Hogsmeade. As it turns out, these two are working together, and you’ll meet Victor and Theophilus Harlow once again at the Three Broomsticks. This is where Sirona Ryan defends you and your friend and escorts Victor out of the Three Broomsticks.

Interacting with Sirona Ryan will reveal more about the character. She is the first transgender character in the series. Sirona highlights that her classmates had problems identifying her. She mentions that she is a witch and not a wizard. Sirona also reveals that not all goblins are like Ranrok and that Lodgok will be an ally if you plan to rein in Ranrok.