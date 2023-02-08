Dogweed and Deathcap Hogwarts Legacy location

To be a well-rounded witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, players will need a wide variety of magical tools at their disposal. Players will need to frequently visit an array of different shops to get their hands on magical assets, with Dogweed and Deathcap being an important location for players seeking to purchase some exotic plants.

While playing Hogwarts Legacy, players will find themselves requiring numerous resources both to complete quests and to assist their combat style. The assets available for purchase at Dogweed and Deathcap will be essential for a few different gameplay aspects including quests, growing plants in the Room of Requirement, and for use during combat situations.

Because of how versatile and important the items that are purchasable at Dogweed and Deathcap are, players will want to ensure they know where to find this helpful shop.

Where is Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy?

While most Hogsmeade shops can be found around the central area of the town, Dogweed and Deathcap is instead located on the outskirts of the wizarding town and can be found in the northern region of Hogsmeade.

The shop is located right by the graveyard and is marked with a mushroom icon. Players can purchase what this shop has for sale by entering the establishment and speaking with its owner, Beatrice Green. The kind shop owner will repeatedly tell players to be careful around the Mandrake found in the shop because a customer previously knocked one over and perished by doing so due to the Mandrake’s deadly cry.

What does Dogweed and Deathcap sell in Hogwarts Legacy?

Although the name implies that this Hogsmeade shop would have Deathcap for sale, it is not one of the items that are available for players to purchase. Instead, the shop has three different types of magical plants for sale and some fertilizer to help assist with growing them in the Room of Requirement.

All assets that can be purchased at Dogweed and Deathcap are as follows: