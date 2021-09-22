Here are all of Apex Legends’ voice actors

One of the many features that helps Apex Legends characters come to life is voice acting. The game’s voice actors breathe life into what would otherwise be simply text on a screen. Imagine how different the game would be if we couldn’t hear Caustic’s cough or Wattson’s giggles.

It’s worth recognizing the immensely talented people who bring depth, humor, and sincerity to the game’s cast. Here is a list of all of Apex Legends’ voice actors, organized alphabetically by character name.

Playable characters

Bangalore – Erica Luttrell

Besides voicing Apex’s resident professional soldier, Erica Luttrell has also acted in the TV shows Seal Team, Westworld, and Salvation. Her voice acting can be found in games like Diablo III, Dishonored II, and Injustice 2.

Bloodhound – Allegra Clark

As a child, Allegra Clark acted in commercials and school plays. She also voices Beidou in Genshin Impact and both Dorothea and Shamir in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. She can speak English, French, and Italian, making her trilingual.

J.B. Blanc’s voice can also be found behind Mortal Kombat 11’s Kano and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Prauf. Within the Titanfall-Apex universe, he also voices Kuben Blisk, who has a notable run-in with Valkyrie in one of season nine’s lore trailers.

Crypto – Johnny Young

Johnny Young has acted in movies like Ghost in the Shell and The Warrior’s Way. His voice work can also be heard in the Overwatch animated short “Shooting Star,” where he voices Dae-Hyun. Beyond acting, he also streams on Twitch.

Fuse – Ben Prendergast

Beyond the fiery Fuse, Ben Prendergast’s numerous game credits include Tyr in the recently announced God of War Ragnarok and Patroclus in the widely-acclaimed Hades. He’s also been featured in the animated show Star Wars: Resistance.

Gibraltar – Branscombe Richmond

While Branscombe Richmond keeps a fairly low profile on social media, he’s been featured in a huge number of films and TV shows. His appearances on TV date all the way back to the early 1970s. He’s even had a grindcore song named after him.

Horizon – Elle Newlands

In contrast with Branscombe Richmond, Horizon’s voice actor Elle Newlands keeps up a lively and active social media presence. In addition to Apex’s resident mom, she voiced Moira Thaurissan in World of Warcraft and Ingrid in Asgard’s Wrath.

Lifeline – Mela Lee

Similar to J.B. Blanc, Mela Lee, the voice of Lifeline, also has a role in Mortal Kombat 11: the character Jade. She’s also appeared in the TV show Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir as Tikki. She occasionally hosts livestreams where she signs autographs.

Loba – Fryda Wolff

Like her character in Apex, Fryda Wolff has strong convictions. Recently, she’s taken an active role in the fight to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Beyond Apex, she’s voiced several commercials and was the voice behind Ana and Penny in WarioWare: Get It Together!

Mirage – Roger Craig Smith

Roger Craig Smith has appeared in a variety of high-profile roles. He lent his voice to over 170 characters in the Cartoon Network series Regular Show alone. You may also recognize him as the voice of Ezio from Assassin’s Creed and Batman in Batman: Arkham Origins, among many other credits. Smith also does stand-up comedy.

Octane – Nicolas Roye

Beyond Octane, Nicolas Roye has voiced several anime characters and a variety of movie heroes. He can also be heard in Cyberpunk 2077 as the voice of both Hal Cantos and Cesar Diego Ruiz, and he will voice the pilot in the upcoming Halo Infinite.

Pathfinder – Chris Edgerly

Chris Edgerly is another incredibly prolific voice actor. His voice can be found behind Cole, a farmer on Eden Prime, in Mass Effect; Pop Thorn in Skylanders; and Senator Geary in The Godfather II game. He also voices a variety of characters on The Simpsons, one of television’s longest-running shows.

Rampart – Anjali Bhimani

Besides Apex, Anjali Bhimani is perhaps best known for her role as Symmetra in Overwatch, a character that is the complete antithesis of Rampart. She’s also involved in singing and stage acting, and she’s appeared at a variety of conventions and fan gatherings.

Revenant – Darin De Paul

Speaking of range, Darin De Paul is also the voice of Reinhardt in Overwatch, who is again the complete opposite of Revenant. De Paul has also acted as Hulk in the Marvel’s Avengers game and J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man PS4 title.

Seer – Iké Amadi

Like many of the actors on this list, Iké Amadi has a prolific history in video games. Beyond Seer, he’s also voiced Jeane and Notorious in No More Heroes III, Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and William Lake in Death Stranding.

Valkyrie – Erika Ishii

Erika Ishii will be joining Nicolas Roye in Halo Infinite as the voice of Lumu. Her voice can also be found behind Fortnite’s Mari, Deathloop’s Wenjie, and Destiny 2’s Ana Bray and Kridis. Beyond acting in games, she also appears in a TTRPG series.

Wattson – Justine Huxley

Justine Huxley voices a variety of characters beyond Wattson, including Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’s Constance Pickering and various crowd voices in Red Dead Redemption II and Grand Theft Auto V. She also voices characters for anime dubs.

Wraith – Shantel VanSanten

Shantel VanSanten can be found in a huge number of TV shows, including For All Mankind, The Boys, Scorpion, and One Tree Hill. Apex appears to be her only video game credit, but there’s no doubt that her popularity could mean more gaming work in the future.

Non-Playable Characters

AI announcer – Zehra Fazal

She may not have an in-game character model, but the AI announcer is one of the most ubiquitous voices in Apex. Zehra Fazal, the voice behind the announcer, can also be heard in Borderlands 3 as Amara. Fazal has also acted in a large number of TV shows and other games.

Ash – Anna Campbell

The ominous overseer of Arenas is voiced by Anna Campbell, who also played the same character in Titanfall. Her work can also be heard in Lost Planet 3 as the voice of Grace Peyton and in God of War as a variety of voices.

As Respawn creates and reveals new characters, the game will feature even more exceptional talent. Only time will tell just what kind of voice we’ll hear next in Apex Legends.