The start and end dates for all Apex Legends seasons

Season nine awaits.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends, like any good battle royale, comes in seasons.

Each season introduces a new set of content to the game, lasting for around three months, and including balance changes and a new Battle Pass, along with cosmetic items, and often new Legends, weapons, and maps. 

Starting with season five, which released on May 12, 2020, quests were added to the game, giving players a new way to experience Apex and unlock exclusive rewards. As well as new content, the narrative also progresses throughout each season, following the campaign.

The last season—season eight—kicked off Feb. 2, 2021, and featured Fuse, a foul-mouthed Australian with a lust for explosives.

SeasonStart dateEnd date
The PreseasonFeb. 4, 2019March 19, 2019
Wild Frontier (season one)March 19, 2019June 18, 2019
Battle Charge (season two)July 2, 2019Oct. 1, 2019
Meltdown (season three)Oct. 1, 2019Feb. 4, 2020
Assimilation (season four)Feb. 4, 2020May 12, 2020
Fortune's Favor (season five)May 12, 2020Aug. 18, 2020
Boosted (season six)Aug. 18, 2020Nov. 4, 2020
Ascension (season seven)Nov. 4, 2020Feb. 2, 2021
Mayhem (season eight)Feb. 2, 2021TBA