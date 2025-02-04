ALGS Year 5 rostermania: All Apex Legends roster changes

Year four of the ALGS concluded on Feb. 1 following the intense and highly entertaining championship. With year five right around the corner for a Feb. 22 start, our attention turns to rostermania. Just where will your favorite players end up?

Recommended Videos

Much like the soccer transfer window, Apex pros move around the scene with orgs signing people as quickly as people trade Pokémon cards. We’ve seen it all in year four and thought nothing could beat the shock that was ImperialHal leaving TSM. But it’s happened again, and this time it’s TSM’s entire roster making moves that kickstarted rostermania on Feb. 3.

ALGS Year 5 rostermania: All pros LFT

GoNext Esports are telling the competition to go next. Image by Joe Brady

Contracts are up for a lot of pros, so the search for offers is on as they put their LFT status on X (formerly known as Twitter) in hopes that an organization wants to switch up their roster. Orgs have been in-and-out of this esport, with a few dipping their toes back into the pool for the likes of EWC and the ALGS Championship. What remains a constant however, is Apex pros putting their name out there for the possibility of a better option than the position they’re currently in. Therefore, this list looks at both pros potentially looking for a team (LFT) and those who are parting ways from their current roster in search of a new home and teammates to rely on.

Here are all pros looking for a team, an organization, or are currently weighing their options:

Pro Status Looking for role Verhulst Looking for team Fragger Reps Looking at options IGL zaptoh Looking at options Fragger/ co-IGL Monsoon Looking at options IGL Enemy Looking at options Fragger/Anchor Raven Looking for org Coach Talmadge Looking for team Coach Phony Looking at options IGL Deeds Looking for team Hybrid gent Looking for team Fragger Onmuu Looking for team IGL Shadi Looking for team Anchor Stuhni Looking for team Fragger BulletL Looking for team Hybrid Pinky Looking for team Player/ Coach Blinkzr Looking for team Hybrid Tylerfps Looking for team Hybrid StrafingFlame Looking for team IGL Rambeau Looking for team Hybrid PlayerKay Looking for team Anchor arctic Looking for team IGL/Hybrid

ALGS Year 5 rostermania: All roster changes

Is this the end of TSM? Photo by Joe Brady

As of Feb. 4, there has been no official roster change—but change is inevitable. A big question mark hovers over TSM regarding their current roster, as all of their players and their coach have announced they’re LFT for year five. Who will hold onto the Pro League spot, and will these big organizations remain in the Apex scene?

As always, we will keep this updated with all your rostermania needs when roster changes are confirmed via official statements from the pros and organizations.

Everything to look forward to for ALGS Year 5

It’s coming to comp. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The ALGS will never be the same as it kicks everything up a gear for 2025/26. While rostermania will keep everyone on their toes for the upcoming weeks, we can’t help but be excited for the massive changes the competitive scene is making. The high of ALGS Championship 2025 in Sapporo, Japan has the ALGS wanting more—as a bigger, better, and bolder esports scene is clearly on the horizon.

We recently saw the BLGS, hosted by NiceWigg and Greek, which kept the pro scene alive during the break between the Split Two Playoffs and the Championship. This gave pros practice leading up to Champs and let new, upcoming stars take their shot at the top players. But the ALGS has something new up their sleeves with a 160-team LAN.

The ALGS Open will be one of the largest battle royale esports events of all time, giving rising stars a chance to truly shine. Anyone can sign up and have greater chances of being one of the 160 teams to participate on stage for a prize pool of $1,000,000. Even I’m thinking about rallying the troops for this one.

While Broken Moon joins the list of competitive maps, it’s the legend bans that demand your full attention. No longer will we see a fixed meta throughout a tournament or season. Instead, we will see the most-picked legend banned from game two onwards until all six matches are complete for the series. This rule will adjust if all legends from one class are banned, where the first banned legend will be available once again.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy