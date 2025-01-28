ALGS Championship 2025: Full scores and standings

Apex Legends‘ playercount numbers may be dwindling, but the comp scene is thriving with the ALGS Year 4 Championship taking center stage in Sapporo, Japan. With a close-quarters meta of bubble fighting, the sound of Sheila singing, and invisible healing; there’s a lot to look forward to this Championship.
Broadcasted over five days, 40 teams from Year 4 Pro League will face off in round-robin bracket and elimination stages. The end goal? To be one of the 20 teams at the Match Point Finals on Feb. 1. Using the standard match-point format, it’s down to the teams to reach 50 points and win a game once match point is reached. Position and zone knowledge has never been more important than now. So who will lift the Championship trophy and put themselves in the history books?
For a full schedule and team rundown, be sure to check out our watch guide so you don’t miss a single bit of action. Now, let’s get into the standings for the Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship.
When to watch the ALGS Championship 2025
The full schedule for ALGS Championship 2025 runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1. This schedule shows Central Standard Time and has been converted to Pacific, Eastern, British, and Australian Eastern Standard Time.
ALGS Year 4 Championship is available on the official YouTube channel and Twitch.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Group Stage
|Groups
|PST
|CST
|EST
|BST
|AEST
|A vs. B
|4:00pm
|6:00pm
|7:00pm
|12:00am
|11:00am
|C vs. D
|8:15pm
|10:15pm
|11:15pm
|4:15am
|3:00pm
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Group Stage
|Groups
|PST
|CST
|EST
|BST
|AEST
|B vs. D
|12:30am
|2:30am
|3:30am
|8:30am
|7:00pm
|A vs. C
|4:00pm
|6:00pm
|7:00pm
|12:00am
|11:00am
|B vs. C
|8:15pm
|10:15pm
|11:15pm
|4:15am
|3:00pm
Thursday, Jan. 30
Last Group Stage and Bracket Stage Part One
|Stage
|PST
|CST
|EST
|BST
|AEST
|A vs. D
|12:30am
|2:30am
|3:30am
|8:30am
|7:00pm
|Elimination Round One
|7:00pm
|9:00pm
|10:00pm
|3am
|2:00pm
Friday, Jan. 31
Bracket Stage Part One
|Stage
|PST
|CST
|EST
|BST
|AEST
|Winners Bracket
|6:15pm
|8:15pm
|9:15pm
|2:15am
|1:15pm
Saturday, Feb. 1
Bracket Stage Part Two and Match Point Finals
|Stage
|PST
|CST
|EST
|BST
|AEST
|Elimination Round Two
|12:00am
|2:00am
|3:00am
|8:00am
|7:00pm
|Finals
|6:45pm
|8:45pm
|9:45pm
|2:45am
|1:45pm
ALGS Y4 Championship 2025: Full scores and standings
Group Stage standings
From Jan. 28 to 30, 40 teams, divided into four groups (A, B, C, and D) must complete six matches against each group. Group Stage concludes after each group has played three series, 18 games total. Their accumulated placement and kill points determine which stage they will participate in next. The 20 top teams from this stage will move onto the Winners Bracket, while the bottom 20 will go to the Bracket Stage.
The standings will be updated at the end of each group.
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|First
|TBD
|–
|Second
|TBD
|–
|Third
|TBD
|–
|Fourth
|TBD
|–
|Fifth
|TBD
|–
|Sixth
|TBD
|–
|Seventh
|TBD
|–
|Eighth
|TBD
|–
|Ninth
|TBD
|–
|10th
|TBD
|–
|11th
|TBD
|–
|12th
|TBD
|–
|13th
|TBD
|–
|14th
|TBD
|–
|15th
|TBD
|–
|16th
|TBD
|–
|17th
|TBD
|–
|18th
|TBD
|–
|19th
|TBD
|–
|20th
|TBD
|–
|↑Top 20 to Winners Bracket
|↓Bottom 20 to Elimination Bracket
|21st
|TBD
|–
|22nd
|TBD
|–
|23rd
|TBD
|–
|24th
|TBD
|–
|25th
|TBD
|–
|26th
|TBD
|–
|27th
|TBD
|–
|28th
|TBD
|–
|29th
|TBD
|–
|30th
|TBD
|–
|31st
|TBD
|–
|32nd
|TBD
|–
|33rd
|TBD
|–
|34th
|TBD
|–
|35th
|TBD
|–
|36th
|TBD
|–
|37th
|TBD
|–
|38th
|TBD
|–
|39th
|TBD
|–
|40th
|TBD
|–
Bracket Stage standings
Based on the results from the Group Stage, the 40 teams move on to participate in either the Elimination Round One or Winners Bracket. The top 10 from the Winners Bracket go straight into Match Point Finals, while the remaining must wait for Elimination Bracket Round Two. The bottom 20 from the Group Stage face off in Elimination Bracket Round One. This is the last chance for half of these teams as the bottom 10 teams are eliminated if they fail to accumulate enough points. The final part of this bracket is the second Elimination Round, where the top 10 get to play one last time in Match Point Finals and the bottom 10 get eliminated in the final eight-game series.
Elimination Round One
The standings will be updated at the end of each match.
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|First
|TBD
|–
|Second
|TBD
|–
|Third
|TBD
|–
|Fourth
|TBD
|–
|Fifth
|TBD
|–
|Sixth
|TBD
|–
|Seventh
|TBD
|–
|Eighth
|TBD
|–
|Ninth
|TBD
|–
|10th
|TBD
|–
|↑Top 10 to Elimination Bracket Round Two
|↓Bottom 10 eliminated
|11th
|TBD
|–
|12th
|TBD
|–
|13th
|TBD
|–
|14th
|TBD
|–
|15th
|TBD
|–
|16th
|TBD
|–
|17th
|TBD
|–
|18th
|TBD
|–
|19th
|TBD
|–
|20th
|TBD
|–
Winners Bracket
The standings will be updated at the end of each match.
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|First
|TBD
|–
|Second
|TBD
|–
|Third
|TBD
|–
|Fourth
|TBD
|–
|Fifth
|TBD
|–
|Sixth
|TBD
|–
|Seventh
|TBD
|–
|Eighth
|TBD
|–
|Ninth
|TBD
|–
|10th
|TBD
|–
|↑Top 10 to Match Point Finals
|↓Bottom 10 to Elimination Bracket Round Two
|11th
|TBD
|–
|12th
|TBD
|–
|13th
|TBD
|–
|14th
|TBD
|–
|15th
|TBD
|–
|16th
|TBD
|–
|17th
|TBD
|–
|18th
|TBD
|–
|19th
|TBD
|–
|20th
|TBD
|–
Elimination Round Two
The standings will be updated at the end of each match.
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|First
|TBD
|–
|Second
|TBD
|–
|Third
|TBD
|–
|Fourth
|TBD
|–
|Fifth
|TBD
|–
|Sixth
|TBD
|–
|Seventh
|TBD
|–
|Eighth
|TBD
|–
|Ninth
|TBD
|–
|10th
|TBD
|–
|↑Top 10 to Match Point Finals
|↓Bottom 10 eliminated
|11th
|TBD
|–
|12th
|TBD
|–
|13th
|TBD
|–
|14th
|TBD
|–
|15th
|TBD
|–
|16th
|TBD
|–
|17th
|TBD
|–
|18th
|TBD
|–
|19th
|TBD
|–
|20th
|TBD
|–
Grand Finals standings
The final 20 teams must complete matches to accumulate placement and kill points, with a 50-point threshold to hit. Multiple teams can reach this threshold. It’s only upon winning the match following hitting the threshold that they will be crowned the ALGS Year 4 champions.
The two million-dollar prize pool is distributed.to the champions and runners-up, placed in order based on their total accumulated points.
The standings will be updated at the end of each match on Feb. 1.
|Placement
|Team
|Points
|Prize (USD)
|First
|TBD
|–
|$600,000
|Second
|TBD
|–
|$320,000
|Third
|TBD
|–
|$210,000
|Fourth
|TBD
|–
|$170,000
|Fifth
|TBD
|–
|$130,000
|Sixth
|TBD
|–
|$100,000
|Seventh
|TBD
|–
|$80,000
|Eighth
|TBD
|–
|$60,000
|Ninth
|TBD
|–
|$50,000
|10th
|TBD
|–
|$40,000
|11th
|TBD
|–
|$32,000
|12th
|TBD
|–
|$30,000
|13th
|TBD
|–
|$28,000
|14th
|TBD
|–
|$26,000
|15th
|TBD
|–
|$24,000
|16th
|TBD
|–
|$22,000
|17th
|TBD
|–
|$21,000
|18th
|TBD
|–
|$20,000
|19th
|TBD
|–
|$19,000
|20th
|TBD
|–
|$18,000
Published: Jan 28, 2025 01:12 pm