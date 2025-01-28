ALGS Championship 2025: Full scores and standings

Apex Legends‘ playercount numbers may be dwindling, but the comp scene is thriving with the ALGS Year 4 Championship taking center stage in Sapporo, Japan. With a close-quarters meta of bubble fighting, the sound of Sheila singing, and invisible healing; there’s a lot to look forward to this Championship.

Recommended Videos

Broadcasted over five days, 40 teams from Year 4 Pro League will face off in round-robin bracket and elimination stages. The end goal? To be one of the 20 teams at the Match Point Finals on Feb. 1. Using the standard match-point format, it’s down to the teams to reach 50 points and win a game once match point is reached. Position and zone knowledge has never been more important than now. So who will lift the Championship trophy and put themselves in the history books?

For a full schedule and team rundown, be sure to check out our watch guide so you don’t miss a single bit of action. Now, let’s get into the standings for the Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship.

When to watch the ALGS Championship 2025

Will we see anything as impressive as TSM’s 3-peat to lift the ALGS Y3 Championship trophy? I sure hope so. Image by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

The full schedule for ALGS Championship 2025 runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1. This schedule shows Central Standard Time and has been converted to Pacific, Eastern, British, and Australian Eastern Standard Time.

ALGS Year 4 Championship is available on the official YouTube channel and Twitch.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Group Stage

Groups PST CST EST BST AEST A vs. B 4:00pm 6:00pm 7:00pm 12:00am 11:00am C vs. D 8:15pm 10:15pm 11:15pm 4:15am 3:00pm

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Group Stage

Groups PST CST EST BST AEST B vs. D 12:30am 2:30am 3:30am 8:30am 7:00pm A vs. C 4:00pm 6:00pm 7:00pm 12:00am 11:00am B vs. C 8:15pm 10:15pm 11:15pm 4:15am 3:00pm

Thursday, Jan. 30

Last Group Stage and Bracket Stage Part One

Stage PST CST EST BST AEST A vs. D 12:30am 2:30am 3:30am 8:30am 7:00pm Elimination Round One 7:00pm 9:00pm 10:00pm 3am 2:00pm

Friday, Jan. 31

Bracket Stage Part One

Stage PST CST EST BST AEST Winners Bracket 6:15pm 8:15pm 9:15pm 2:15am 1:15pm

Saturday, Feb. 1

Bracket Stage Part Two and Match Point Finals

Stage PST CST EST BST AEST Elimination Round Two 12:00am 2:00am 3:00am 8:00am 7:00pm Finals 6:45pm 8:45pm 9:45pm 2:45am 1:45pm

ALGS Y4 Championship 2025: Full scores and standings

Group Stage standings

From Jan. 28 to 30, 40 teams, divided into four groups (A, B, C, and D) must complete six matches against each group. Group Stage concludes after each group has played three series, 18 games total. Their accumulated placement and kill points determine which stage they will participate in next. The 20 top teams from this stage will move onto the Winners Bracket, while the bottom 20 will go to the Bracket Stage.

The standings will be updated at the end of each group.

Placement Team Points First TBD – Second TBD – Third TBD – Fourth TBD – Fifth TBD – Sixth TBD – Seventh TBD – Eighth TBD – Ninth TBD – 10th TBD – 11th TBD – 12th TBD – 13th TBD – 14th TBD – 15th TBD – 16th TBD – 17th TBD – 18th TBD – 19th TBD – 20th TBD – ↑Top 20 to Winners Bracket ↓Bottom 20 to Elimination Bracket 21st TBD – 22nd TBD – 23rd TBD – 24th TBD – 25th TBD – 26th TBD – 27th TBD – 28th TBD – 29th TBD – 30th TBD – 31st TBD – 32nd TBD – 33rd TBD – 34th TBD – 35th TBD – 36th TBD – 37th TBD – 38th TBD – 39th TBD – 40th TBD –

Bracket Stage standings

Based on the results from the Group Stage, the 40 teams move on to participate in either the Elimination Round One or Winners Bracket. The top 10 from the Winners Bracket go straight into Match Point Finals, while the remaining must wait for Elimination Bracket Round Two. The bottom 20 from the Group Stage face off in Elimination Bracket Round One. This is the last chance for half of these teams as the bottom 10 teams are eliminated if they fail to accumulate enough points. The final part of this bracket is the second Elimination Round, where the top 10 get to play one last time in Match Point Finals and the bottom 10 get eliminated in the final eight-game series.

Elimination Round One

The standings will be updated at the end of each match.

Placement Team Points First TBD – Second TBD – Third TBD – Fourth TBD – Fifth TBD – Sixth TBD – Seventh TBD – Eighth TBD – Ninth TBD – 10th TBD – ↑Top 10 to Elimination Bracket Round Two ↓Bottom 10 eliminated 11th TBD – 12th TBD – 13th TBD – 14th TBD – 15th TBD – 16th TBD – 17th TBD – 18th TBD – 19th TBD – 20th TBD –

Winners Bracket

The standings will be updated at the end of each match.

Placement Team Points First TBD – Second TBD – Third TBD – Fourth TBD – Fifth TBD – Sixth TBD – Seventh TBD – Eighth TBD – Ninth TBD – 10th TBD – ↑Top 10 to Match Point Finals ↓Bottom 10 to Elimination Bracket Round Two 11th TBD – 12th TBD – 13th TBD – 14th TBD – 15th TBD – 16th TBD – 17th TBD – 18th TBD – 19th TBD – 20th TBD –

Elimination Round Two

The standings will be updated at the end of each match.

Placement Team Points First TBD – Second TBD – Third TBD – Fourth TBD – Fifth TBD – Sixth TBD – Seventh TBD – Eighth TBD – Ninth TBD – 10th TBD – ↑Top 10 to Match Point Finals ↓Bottom 10 eliminated 11th TBD – 12th TBD – 13th TBD – 14th TBD – 15th TBD – 16th TBD – 17th TBD – 18th TBD – 19th TBD – 20th TBD –

Grand Finals standings

The final 20 teams must complete matches to accumulate placement and kill points, with a 50-point threshold to hit. Multiple teams can reach this threshold. It’s only upon winning the match following hitting the threshold that they will be crowned the ALGS Year 4 champions.

The two million-dollar prize pool is distributed.to the champions and runners-up, placed in order based on their total accumulated points.

The standings will be updated at the end of each match on Feb. 1.

Placement Team Points Prize (USD) First TBD – $600,000 Second TBD – $320,000 Third TBD – $210,000 Fourth TBD – $170,000 Fifth TBD – $130,000 Sixth TBD – $100,000 Seventh TBD – $80,000 Eighth TBD – $60,000 Ninth TBD – $50,000 10th TBD – $40,000 11th TBD – $32,000 12th TBD – $30,000 13th TBD – $28,000 14th TBD – $26,000 15th TBD – $24,000 16th TBD – $22,000 17th TBD – $21,000 18th TBD – $20,000 19th TBD – $19,000 20th TBD – $18,000

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy