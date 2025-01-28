Forgot password
Shot of Valkyrie activating her skyward dive in ALGS Y4 official trailer
Screenshot via Apex Legends Global Series
Category:
Apex Legends

ALGS Championship 2025: Full scores and standings

Will we see a new champion lift the trophy?
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Jan 28, 2025 01:12 pm

Apex Legends‘ playercount numbers may be dwindling, but the comp scene is thriving with the ALGS Year 4 Championship taking center stage in Sapporo, Japan. With a close-quarters meta of bubble fighting, the sound of Sheila singing, and invisible healing; there’s a lot to look forward to this Championship.

Broadcasted over five days, 40 teams from Year 4 Pro League will face off in round-robin bracket and elimination stages. The end goal? To be one of the 20 teams at the Match Point Finals on Feb. 1. Using the standard match-point format, it’s down to the teams to reach 50 points and win a game once match point is reached. Position and zone knowledge has never been more important than now. So who will lift the Championship trophy and put themselves in the history books?

For a full schedule and team rundown, be sure to check out our watch guide so you don’t miss a single bit of action. Now, let’s get into the standings for the Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship.

When to watch the ALGS Championship 2025

TSM celebrates the 2023 ALGS Championship on stage.
Will we see anything as impressive as TSM’s 3-peat to lift the ALGS Y3 Championship trophy? I sure hope so. Image by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

The full schedule for ALGS Championship 2025 runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1. This schedule shows Central Standard Time and has been converted to Pacific, Eastern, British, and Australian Eastern Standard Time.

ALGS Year 4 Championship is available on the official YouTube channel and Twitch.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Group Stage

GroupsPSTCSTESTBSTAEST
A vs. B4:00pm6:00pm7:00pm12:00am11:00am
C vs. D8:15pm10:15pm11:15pm4:15am3:00pm

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Group Stage

GroupsPSTCSTESTBSTAEST
B vs. D12:30am2:30am3:30am8:30am7:00pm
A vs. C4:00pm6:00pm7:00pm12:00am11:00am
B vs. C8:15pm10:15pm11:15pm4:15am3:00pm

Thursday, Jan. 30

Last Group Stage and Bracket Stage Part One

StagePSTCSTESTBSTAEST
A vs. D12:30am2:30am3:30am8:30am7:00pm
Elimination Round One7:00pm9:00pm10:00pm3am2:00pm

Friday, Jan. 31

Bracket Stage Part One

StagePSTCSTESTBSTAEST
Winners Bracket6:15pm8:15pm9:15pm2:15am1:15pm

Saturday, Feb. 1

Bracket Stage Part Two and Match Point Finals

StagePSTCSTESTBSTAEST
Elimination Round Two12:00am2:00am3:00am8:00am7:00pm
Finals6:45pm8:45pm9:45pm2:45am1:45pm

ALGS Y4 Championship 2025: Full scores and standings

Group Stage standings

From Jan. 28 to 30, 40 teams, divided into four groups (A, B, C, and D) must complete six matches against each group. Group Stage concludes after each group has played three series, 18 games total. Their accumulated placement and kill points determine which stage they will participate in next. The 20 top teams from this stage will move onto the Winners Bracket, while the bottom 20 will go to the Bracket Stage.

The standings will be updated at the end of each group.

PlacementTeamPoints
FirstTBD
SecondTBD
ThirdTBD
FourthTBD
FifthTBD
SixthTBD
SeventhTBD
EighthTBD
NinthTBD
10thTBD
11thTBD
12thTBD
13thTBD
14thTBD
15thTBD
16thTBD
17thTBD
18th TBD
19thTBD
20thTBD
↑Top 20 to Winners Bracket
↓Bottom 20 to Elimination Bracket
21stTBD
22ndTBD
23rdTBD
24thTBD
25thTBD
26thTBD
27thTBD
28thTBD
29thTBD
30thTBD
31stTBD
32ndTBD
33rdTBD
34thTBD
35thTBD
36thTBD
37thTBD
38thTBD
39thTBD
40thTBD

Bracket Stage standings

Based on the results from the Group Stage, the 40 teams move on to participate in either the Elimination Round One or Winners Bracket. The top 10 from the Winners Bracket go straight into Match Point Finals, while the remaining must wait for Elimination Bracket Round Two. The bottom 20 from the Group Stage face off in Elimination Bracket Round One. This is the last chance for half of these teams as the bottom 10 teams are eliminated if they fail to accumulate enough points. The final part of this bracket is the second Elimination Round, where the top 10 get to play one last time in Match Point Finals and the bottom 10 get eliminated in the final eight-game series.

Elimination Round One

The standings will be updated at the end of each match.

PlacementTeamPoints
FirstTBD
SecondTBD
ThirdTBD
FourthTBD
FifthTBD
SixthTBD
SeventhTBD
EighthTBD
NinthTBD
10thTBD
↑Top 10 to Elimination Bracket Round Two
↓Bottom 10 eliminated
11thTBD
12thTBD
13thTBD
14thTBD
15thTBD
16thTBD
17thTBD
18th TBD
19thTBD
20thTBD

Winners Bracket

The standings will be updated at the end of each match.

PlacementTeamPoints
FirstTBD
SecondTBD
ThirdTBD
FourthTBD
FifthTBD
SixthTBD
SeventhTBD
EighthTBD
NinthTBD
10thTBD
↑Top 10 to Match Point Finals
↓Bottom 10 to Elimination Bracket Round Two
11thTBD
12thTBD
13thTBD
14thTBD
15thTBD
16thTBD
17thTBD
18th TBD
19thTBD
20thTBD

Elimination Round Two

The standings will be updated at the end of each match.

PlacementTeamPoints
FirstTBD
SecondTBD
ThirdTBD
FourthTBD
FifthTBD
SixthTBD
SeventhTBD
EighthTBD
NinthTBD
10thTBD
↑Top 10 to Match Point Finals
↓Bottom 10 eliminated
11thTBD
12thTBD
13thTBD
14thTBD
15thTBD
16thTBD
17thTBD
18th TBD
19thTBD
20thTBD

Grand Finals standings

The final 20 teams must complete matches to accumulate placement and kill points, with a 50-point threshold to hit. Multiple teams can reach this threshold. It’s only upon winning the match following hitting the threshold that they will be crowned the ALGS Year 4 champions.

The two million-dollar prize pool is distributed.to the champions and runners-up, placed in order based on their total accumulated points.

The standings will be updated at the end of each match on Feb. 1.

PlacementTeamPointsPrize (USD)
FirstTBD$600,000
SecondTBD$320,000
ThirdTBD$210,000
FourthTBD$170,000
FifthTBD$130,000
SixthTBD$100,000
SeventhTBD$80,000
EighthTBD$60,000
NinthTBD$50,000
10thTBD$40,000
11thTBD$32,000
12thTBD$30,000
13thTBD$28,000
14thTBD$26,000
15thTBD$24,000
16thTBD$22,000
17thTBD$21,000
18th TBD$20,000
19thTBD$19,000
20thTBD$18,000
Author
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
Freelance Writer
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.