Best team comps in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ ranks have been reset, and Kings Canyon is back in the second split of season 10.

If you’re looking to grind to Platinum, Diamond, or beyond, here are a few of the best team compositions that will make your climb easier.

Valkyrie, Gibraltar, Caustic

This team composition has become dominant in the current competitive meta for good reason. All three characters provide excellent utility on their own, while their abilities combine to create superior movement, survivability, and damage output.

To start, Gibraltar remains the best defensive character in the game, making him almost a mandatory pick if players want an easier time in ranked lobbies. He can poke for free with his passive, the gun shield, reducing the need for healing items and making it easier to level his Evo Shield. Gibraltar’s tactical, his bubble shield, provides a full reset for a squad under pressure, allowing his team to fully heal or get a revive off. It doubles as a repositioning tool when thrown and can instantaneously fix disastrous pushes or retreats. Caustic’s gas also combines well with Gibraltar’s bubble shield, creating a bulwark against attacks from more aggressive teams, like compositions that use Revenant and Octane. Finally, Gibraltar’s versatile ultimate can be used to defend from enemy pushes, as a finisher on weakened opponents, or as a zoning tool.

Valkyrie is the scout of this composition, used to gather information and make quick rotations. In a fight, her missiles can harass players behind cover, and her VTOL jets allow her to take advantage of angles that most other legends can’t reach. As a recon character, she also can scan beacons, revealing the next ring, which is incredibly valuable. But the strongest part of her kit for this composition is her ult. It works as a get-out-of-jail-free card in a variety of different scenarios. If an entrenched defensive position has become compromised, or if the squad is being kept from getting into the ring or through a narrow choke point on the map, a quick Valkyrie ult solves a problem that will often end the game for other squads. Once in the air, Valkyrie continues to gain information on the position of other squads, allowing the team to land in a safe place. Lastly, Gibraltar’s bubble combines perfectly with Valk’s ultimate, allowing teams to drop a bubble in the middle of an open field if they need to and safely leave an entire area of the map for a superior position.

Caustic has remained strong through the most recent changes in the meta. His gas canisters can be used defensively for area denial, where they both damage players who stray too close and obscure the vision of potential enemies. The canisters can block doors, and even provide a modicum of cover in exposed spaces. They work almost as well as an offensive tool when thrown into enemy territory. Caustic’s Nox gas can push enemies away, stop them from invading a defensive position like a building, or kill them outright in confined spaces. In the small circles in the late game, Caustic becomes oppressively strong.

Revenant, Octane, Bloodhound

If you’re looking for a more aggressive composition that can rack up kill points, rotate quickly, and overwhelm unsuspecting enemies, this setup is still very strong in ranked play. While it may lack in survivability—particularly on Kings Canyon, where it seems like third parties spoil the fun more often—it shines on offense.

The team composition is built around the controversial Revenant/Octane combination, commonly referred to as RevTane, where Revenant’s Death Totem ultimate is used in conjunction with Octane’s Jump Pad. Players activate Revenant’s ultimate and then immediately take Octane’s Jump Pad to push into a fight, typically looking for at least one quick knockdown on the opposing team. Revenant can also look to silence the abilities of the defenders with his tactical, leaving them unable to adequately reset defenses or escape.

If players are killed in their Shadow Form, they can get back into the fight almost immediately with Octane’s Jump Pad. Defenders, usually unprepared for the initial attack, have to survive two separate waves of pushes, often leading to a clean wipe for the attackers.

This strategy has had vocal detractors since the combination became popular. Many players believe it’s a cheap tactic, or that it’s too quiet—meaning it’s difficult or impossible to hear a RevTane coming until it’s too late. But if you want to rank up, it’s best not to dwell on what’s fair for others. It may be cheap, but it’s effective. And if professionals have a hard time defending against RevTane, it’s likely that the players in more casual lobbies will struggle as well.

Since this strategy is a bit of a niche and works on its own as a duo, several other legends can serve as a viable third character in this composition. It’s a matter of preference. A quick Wraith portal can make failed RevTane pushes safer from easy retaliation. Gibby adds a lot of defensive value to a composition that could use it. Even Lifeline’s tactical, her healing drone, can help RevTane teams heal up after being sent back to the Death Totem.

Bloodhound, Octane, Gibraltar

This is an effective and well-balanced team composition that’s proven itself time and again. Bloodhound offers scanning, Octane provides fast movement and rotations, and Gibraltar is the team’s defensive core. This combination can also be played with variations on the same idea. While Seer is no longer the powerhouse he was when the character was released, he’s still deadly in the hands of a decent player, and his scanning abilities make it easy for him to replace Bloodhound. Wraith’s portal provides a more deliberate, less aggressive alternative to Octane’s jump pad. Aggressive squads who feel comfortable without Gibraltar’s bubble shield can even work Caustic into this setup.

Octane’s Jump Pad got a small nerf recently, but his movement is still more forgiving than Wraith, whose less frequent portal ultimate requires a certain amount of finesse. Similarly, Bloodhound is easier to use than Seer right now, and Bloodhound’s scan combines more effectively with Octane’s Jump Pad. But variations on this theme will continue to perform well in season 10 lobbies. It’s a fundamentally sound team.

However you modify or substitute these compositions to suit your playstyle, if you want ranked lobbies to go well, it’s important that every squad has an escape—meaning at least one character who can safely move the team away from bad situations at short notice. Outside of that requirement, there’s a lot of valuable picks well outside what is considered meta. Team compositions are ultimately a matter of preference for all but the most skilled players. Rampart’s recent buffs made her feel fresh and fun to play. Fuse feels similarly good right now. If you’re grinding a lot, enjoying the games you play is probably more important than making sure your squad has the perfect synergy.