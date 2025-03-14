ALGS returns to the United States for biggest Apex LAN in history

Even though it doesn’t seem like the dust has finished settling from the ALGS Championship in Japan, we already know where the next Apex Legends LAN will be. And for the biggest tournament in ALGS history, they needed The Big Easy.

The ALGS Open will take place in New Orleans, LA from May 1-4, with a massive 160 Apex teams participating in the first open-format tournament the ALGS has ever hosted. Held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the event will be the first major LAN tournament of the year five calendar.

The $1 million tournament will feature all the top teams fans have grown accustomed to seeing in big ALGS tournaments, including defending ALGS champs GoNext, Team Falcons, 100 Thieves, Alliance, Shopify Rebellion, Fnatic, and more. These big teams will be met at the ALGS Open by teams that made it in via regional qualifiers, adding over 100 teams to the usual number that make ALGS LANs.

ALGS fans in year five also have more big changes to look forward to, including the debut of Broken Moon in the ALGS map pool to shake things up. After years of only seeing World’s Edge and Storm Point as ALGS battlegrounds, fans will get their second new map in the calendar year after E-District debuted at the ALGS Championship. We’ll also see the new ALGS legend ban system in full effect, ensuring fresh action throughout the tournament.

The final list of teams is still not set, as Pro League qualifiers will determine the rest of the field this month. Tickets, however, will go on sale starting on March 18.

After the shock victory of GoNext at the ALGS Championship just a couple months ago, many fans will be looking to titans like the newly formed 100 Thieves, Alliance, Team Falcons, and more to see if they can take back the crown. But as the last major ALGS LAN taught us, anything can happen in Apex. And with 160 teams all descending upon New Orleans to battle for the crown, we might see new household names formed at the ALGS Open.

