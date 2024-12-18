What is the Apex Legends season 23 map rotation?

Season 23 of Apex Legends, From the Rift, has treated to maps both new and old, and the map rotation continues to throw new curveballs at players.
From the Rift took things back to where it all began in Apex with a day one Kings Canyon when the season launched. Now in the second split of the season, things look a little bit more recent on the map front—although there is another classic LTM to enjoy thanks to the Winter’s Haunt event.
All Apex Legends season 23 maps in rotation for pubs and ranked
The rotation for battle royale modes in ranked and pubs right now is as follows:
- World’s Edge
- Broken Moon
- Storm Point
Somewhat surprisingly, E-District took a back seat this season only one season after it was introduced, which isn’t typical for Apex map rotations. We’d guess it will be back next season. In addition to these maps, World’s Edge also plays host to the seasonal Winter Express event, and you can relive hot-dropping on the train again and again.
All Apex Legends season 23 maps in rotation for Mixtape
Season 23 freshened things up in Mixtape, with Big Team Deathmatch taking the place of the normal TDM mode, and Lockdown joining the party as a Mixtape mode across a few different maps.
Here is the current map rotation for all modes currently in the Mixtape Playlist in Apex from Dec. 17 to Jan. 6, 2025:
Control
- Lava Siphon
- Thunderdome
- Production Yard
Big Team Deathmatch
- Party Crasher
- Habitat
- Skull Town
Gun Run
- Skull Town
- Fragment
- Wattson
Lockdown
- Zeus Station
- Monument
- The Core
