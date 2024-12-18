Forgot password
Lifeline runs with a rocket launcher in her hands and a giant purple rift exploding in the sky behind her,
Image via Respawn
Category:
Apex Legends

What is the Apex Legends season 23 map rotation?

Here's the new order of operations.
Justin-Ivan Labilles
  and 
Adam Snavely
|

Published: Dec 18, 2024 06:12 pm

Season 23 of Apex Legends, From the Rift, has treated to maps both new and old, and the map rotation continues to throw new curveballs at players.

From the Rift took things back to where it all began in Apex with a day one Kings Canyon when the season launched. Now in the second split of the season, things look a little bit more recent on the map front—although there is another classic LTM to enjoy thanks to the Winter’s Haunt event.

All Apex Legends season 23 maps in rotation for pubs and ranked

Terraformer on Broken Moon in Apex Legends
Back to the moon we go. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The rotation for battle royale modes in ranked and pubs right now is as follows:

  • World’s Edge
  • Broken Moon
  • Storm Point

Somewhat surprisingly, E-District took a back seat this season only one season after it was introduced, which isn’t typical for Apex map rotations. We’d guess it will be back next season. In addition to these maps, World’s Edge also plays host to the seasonal Winter Express event, and you can relive hot-dropping on the train again and again.

All Apex Legends season 23 maps in rotation for Mixtape

The iconic Apex Predator skull mountain from the Thunderdome Mixtape map.
Thunderdome is featured in all game modes and is already a fan favorite. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season 23 freshened things up in Mixtape, with Big Team Deathmatch taking the place of the normal TDM mode, and Lockdown joining the party as a Mixtape mode across a few different maps.

Here is the current map rotation for all modes currently in the Mixtape Playlist in Apex from Dec. 17 to Jan. 6, 2025:

Control

  • Lava Siphon
  • Thunderdome
  • Production Yard

Big Team Deathmatch

  • Party Crasher
  • Habitat
  • Skull Town

Gun Run

  • Skull Town
  • Fragment
  • Wattson

Lockdown

  • Zeus Station
  • Monument
  • The Core
Author
Image of Justin-Ivan Labilles
Justin-Ivan Labilles
Freelance Writer for Dot Esports covering Apex Legends, League of Legends, and VALORANT. Justin has played video games throughout all of his life, starting his esports writing career in 2022 at The Game Haus. When he's not spectating matches, he can easily be found grinding the ranked ladder.
Author
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
Associate Editor
From getting into fights over Madden and FIFA with his brothers to interviewing some of the best esports figures in the world, Adam has always been drawn to games with a competitive nature. You'll usually find him on Apex Legends (World's Edge is the best map, no he's not arguing with you about it), but he also dabbles in VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Melee, CS:GO, Pokemon, and more. Ping an R-301.
