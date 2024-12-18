What is the Apex Legends season 23 map rotation?

Season 23 of Apex Legends, From the Rift, has treated to maps both new and old, and the map rotation continues to throw new curveballs at players.

From the Rift took things back to where it all began in Apex with a day one Kings Canyon when the season launched. Now in the second split of the season, things look a little bit more recent on the map front—although there is another classic LTM to enjoy thanks to the Winter’s Haunt event.

All Apex Legends season 23 maps in rotation for pubs and ranked

Back to the moon we go. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The rotation for battle royale modes in ranked and pubs right now is as follows:

World’s Edge

Broken Moon

Storm Point

Somewhat surprisingly, E-District took a back seat this season only one season after it was introduced, which isn’t typical for Apex map rotations. We’d guess it will be back next season. In addition to these maps, World’s Edge also plays host to the seasonal Winter Express event, and you can relive hot-dropping on the train again and again.

All Apex Legends season 23 maps in rotation for Mixtape

Thunderdome is featured in all game modes and is already a fan favorite. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season 23 freshened things up in Mixtape, with Big Team Deathmatch taking the place of the normal TDM mode, and Lockdown joining the party as a Mixtape mode across a few different maps.

Here is the current map rotation for all modes currently in the Mixtape Playlist in Apex from Dec. 17 to Jan. 6, 2025:

Control

Lava Siphon

Thunderdome

Production Yard

Big Team Deathmatch

Party Crasher

Habitat

Skull Town

Gun Run

Skull Town

Fragment

Wattson

Lockdown

Zeus Station

Monument

The Core

