Apex Legends ‘untrusted system file’ error plagues new season—but there’s a fix

The new season of Apex Legends is an exciting one, with players eager to dive in and try out the suite of changes in the game. Unfortunately for many players, an “untrusted system file” error code is delaying those plans, but some intrepid legends have already found a solution.

The new season of Apex launched today, and the season 24 changes made so far feel fun. The weapon buffs and late-game armor nerfs have made fights feel much faster and force you to rethink how you approach enemies, while Ash’s buffs to her dash are snappy and fun to use. None of that matters if you can’t even get into the game, however, and some players encountered the “untrusted system file” error on PC whenever they tried to open their games after the season update.

There does seem to be a work-around for this, however. In this Reddit thread, one player suggested players go into the file directory and access the C:\Program Files\EA Games\Apex\paks\Win64 folder, then delete the file titled “ui(01).dll.”

Many players are reporting this work-around fixed the problem for them, including the original poster who was having issues getting into their game.

The error that comes up seems to be issued from the game’s anti-cheat system, though, and some players might not feel comfortable just going into their files and deleting something the game introduced for fear it might brick their game, or worse, somehow trigger the anti-cheat in worse ways around their account. While plenty of people have reported the fix works for them, it’s still not an officially confirmed fix from Respawn Entertainment or EA, so proceed with caution.

At the very least, this bug should be addressed by Respawn very quickly. So, if you’re not feeling lucky, you can always wait for them to finish up cleaning the bugs from the season update. On the other hand, if you’re feeling impatient and need to get into the game now, there’s an option ready for you.

