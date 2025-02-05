Just like that, season 24 of Apex Legends is almost here. Named Takeover, the sixth anniversary season of the game is going to significantly change how it’s played—as has become tradition with these anniversary seasons.

Recommended Videos

While last year brought us Evo upgrades to every legend, there’s even more big overhauls in store for season 24. And Respawn Entertainment has begun revealing what’s to come to players and content creators alike in Takeover. Here are all the Apex season 24 patch notes we know so far.

Apex Legends Takeover: Season 24 patch notes

Assault class buffs

Bring it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While 2024 was the year of Support, 2025 looks like it will be Assault legends’ turn to shine. The class as a whole is getting a suite of buffs that should make it very difficult to not pick them. Time to brush off your Bangalore and Mad Maggie.

Battle Surge perk: Battle Surge activates when you crack an enemy’s shield. Grants faster reloads, a speed boost, highlights enemy cracked for a short time.

Battle Surge activates when you crack an enemy’s shield. Grants faster reloads, a speed boost, highlights enemy cracked for a short time. Extra Firepower perk: Combines the two current Assault class perks, and gives Assault legends two extra backpack slots for grenades.

According to content creator Grrt, there’s also a perk that gives Assault class legends an auto-reload on their stowed weapons, although the name of that perk doesn’t seem to be confirmed by Respawn yet.

Arsenals (loadout system)

Can’t find your favorite weapon? This season should help. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Arsenals will be Apex‘s answer to loadouts in games like Warzone. Arsenals are stations around the map, similar to loot bins. Every Arsenal will have a corresponding ammo type, and all ground loot weapons of that ammo type will be available for players to grab at those stations.

The system will speed up the looting phase, and POIs with plenty of Arsenals will likely be prioritized over areas of the map without them.

Armor and helmet changes

You won’t run into these nearly as often. Image via Respawn Entertainment

You know Red-tier shields? The 125-HP behemoths that let people just run into fights without a care in the world? Red shields will only be available to people who grab a Red helmet in season 24, meaning the most you can actually level up your own shield is to Purple tier.

Helmets in general will be much more scarce, as White, Blue, and Purple helmet will no longer exist in the game. The only helmets available will be Red, which grants a Red shield and will only be available in Mythic loot bins, and Gold helmets, which will continue to buff ability cooldowns. Neither of these helmets reduce headshot damage anymore, either. All of this figures into making Apex a much faster game.

Legend and weapon changes

Almost everything got buffed. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Respawn has promised that every weapon in the game has been buffed in one form or fashion, which is also going to make fights more fast-paced alongside the game’s armor changes. In addition, we know a few more buffs and nerfs coming to the game so far:

Ash will get huge buffs , including improvements to her ultimate placement and Arc Snare abilities that make them easier to use. The biggest change is to her passive, however: the Data Knife revealing enemy positions is going away. Instead, she’ll now have an dash ability that can be used in any direction, further solidifying her as a strong fighting legend and opening up a ton of movement possibilities.

, including improvements to her ultimate placement and Arc Snare abilities that make them easier to use. The biggest change is to her passive, however: the Data Knife revealing enemy positions is going away. Instead, she’ll now have an dash ability that can be used in any direction, further solidifying her as a strong fighting legend and opening up a ton of movement possibilities. Ballistic will also see buffs , including the ability to put a Red-tier care package weapon in his weapon sling and an increase in the number of charges of his tactical ability.

, including the ability to put a Red-tier care package weapon in his weapon sling and an increase in the number of charges of his tactical ability. Support class nerfs: While not the biggest nerf in the world, content creators are reporting Support class legends will lose their Heal Expert perk. If true, Support legends would no longer be able to use syringes faster, nor move more quickly while using them.

Ranked, matchmaking, and anti-cheat

The never-ending battle. Image via Respawn Entertainment

There’s a lot of upgrades and changes being promised for ranked and matchmaking in season 24, but the most important bits are as follows:

Pub matches will now reveal lobby MMR that was previously hidden, similar to the display before ranked matches.

that was previously hidden, similar to the display before ranked matches. The ranked level requirement is being removed , and players will instead have to complete a set of challenges to unlock ranked on their account. If you’ve already got ranked unlocked, you won’t need to complete these challenges.

, and on their account. If you’ve already got ranked unlocked, you won’t need to complete these challenges. New updates to the anti-cheat system are being implemented, including a new system aimed at botting.

Quality-of-life changes

In addition to all these changes, there are several QoL touches coming to the game in season 24 as well. This includes being able to see POI names on your screen when in the drop ship instead of having to open your map.

In addition to the POI names, all POIs will also have their loot rarity marked, and you’ll also be able to see what Arsenal ammo types are available at each POI, making the drop process a more seamless one for players.

The new season also promises new weapon variants in pub matches, a Mythic R-301, content creator challenges, and a full anniversary celebration. Buckle up for next week, kids. This game is getting supercharged.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy