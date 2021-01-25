Damage stats for all weapons in Apex Legends

Learn which weapons are the best (statistically).

and
Image via Respawn

Apex Legends, despite principally being a character-based shooter, puts a large emphasis on weaponry and gunplay.

There are over 20 weapons to choose from in the battle royale, each with its own individual strength and unique set of stats. There are assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, and pistols, along with a selection of ammo types and attachments.

Assault rifle stats

WeaponAmmoBody damageHead damageLegs damageBase mag sizeBase mag damage capacityBody DPSFire modes
HAVOC RifleEnergy18361424432202Auto
VK-47 FlatlineHeavy19381420380190, 57Auto
single
G7 ScoutLight34602610340141.67Single burst (2)
Hemlok Burst ARHeavy20351518360214.29, 128Burst (3) Single
R-301 CarbineLight14281118252189, 57Auto
Single

Submachine gun stats

WeaponAmmoBody damageHead damageLegs damageBase mag sizeBase mag damage capacityBody DPSFire modes
Alternator SMGLight15231219285150Auto
Prowler Burst PDWHeavy15231235525200Burst (5)
Auto
R-99 SMGLight1117920220198Auto
Volt SMGEnergy16241319304208.8Auto

Light machine gun stats

WeaponAmmoBody damageHead damageLegs damageBase mag sizeBase mag damage capacityBody DPSFire modes
Devotion LMGEnergy16321336
41		576
656		192Auto
M600 SpitfireHeavy18361435
40		630
720		162Auto
L-STAR EMGEnergy183614414
468		180Auto

Sniper rifle stats

WeaponAmmoBody damageHead damageLegs damageBase mag sizeBase mag damage capacityBody DPSFire modes
Charge RifleSniper3 x 15 + 454 x 15 + 563 x 15 + 45836045Single (2)
Longbow DMRSniper55110, 13844633064.17Single
Kraber .50-Cal SniperSniper145435116458087Single
SentinelSniper70
88		140
176		63
79		4280
352		40Single
Triple TakeSniper23 x 346 x 321 x 36414101.2 67.47 33.73Single

Shotgun stats

WeaponAmmoBody damageHead damageLegs damageBase mag sizeBase mag damage capacityBody DPSFire modes
EVA-8 AutoShotgun7 x 910 x 96 x 98504118.65Auto, Burst (2)
Mastiff ShotgunShotgun13 x 816 x 813 x 86624166.4Single
Mozambique ShotgunShotgun15 x 3, 34 x 315 x 3, 34 x 314 x 3, 31 x 3418095.25Auto
PeacekeeperShotgun10 x 1110 x 118 x 11566988Single

Pistol stats

WeaponAmmoBody damageHead damageLegs damageBase mag sizeBase mag damage capacityBody DPSFire modes
RE-45 AutoLight13161016192156Auto
P2020Light15
35		20
53		12, 3212190127.5Single
WingmanHeavy4590
101		415225112.5Single

Based on the charts listed above, the G7 Scout is the strongest assault rifle in terms of damage dealt per bullet to an enemy’s body and head. For SMGs, the Alternator SMG and Prowler Burst PDW both deal 15 damage per bullet to the body and 23 to the head, but the Volt SMG narrowly beat out both guns in damage.

The L-STAR EMG is slightly stronger than the Devotion LMG and M600 Spitfire, while the Kraber .50-cal is by far the most powerful sniper in the game. For shotguns, the Mastiff and Peacekeeper both deal a considerable amount of damage, and the Wingman is easily the strongest pistol in the game.

These weapon statistics could change if Respawn Entertainment decides to nerf or buff certain guns—but for the time being, it's quite clear which weapons are the best in Apex Legends.