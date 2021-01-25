Apex Legends, despite principally being a character-based shooter, puts a large emphasis on weaponry and gunplay.
There are over 20 weapons to choose from in the battle royale, each with its own individual strength and unique set of stats. There are assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, and pistols, along with a selection of ammo types and attachments.
Assault rifle stats
|Weapon
|Ammo
|Body damage
|Head damage
|Legs damage
|Base mag size
|Base mag damage capacity
|Body DPS
|Fire modes
|HAVOC Rifle
|Energy
|18
|36
|14
|24
|432
|202
|Auto
|VK-47 Flatline
|Heavy
|19
|38
|14
|20
|380
|190, 57
|Auto
single
|G7 Scout
|Light
|34
|60
|26
|10
|340
|141.67
|Single burst (2)
|Hemlok Burst AR
|Heavy
|20
|35
|15
|18
|360
|214.29, 128
|Burst (3) Single
|R-301 Carbine
|Light
|14
|28
|11
|18
|252
|189, 57
|Auto
Single
Submachine gun stats
|Weapon
|Ammo
|Body damage
|Head damage
|Legs damage
|Base mag size
|Base mag damage capacity
|Body DPS
|Fire modes
|Alternator SMG
|Light
|15
|23
|12
|19
|285
|150
|Auto
|Prowler Burst PDW
|Heavy
|15
|23
|12
|35
|525
|200
|Burst (5)
Auto
|R-99 SMG
|Light
|11
|17
|9
|20
|220
|198
|Auto
|Volt SMG
|Energy
|16
|24
|13
|19
|304
|208.8
|Auto
Light machine gun stats
|Weapon
|Ammo
|Body damage
|Head damage
|Legs damage
|Base mag size
|Base mag damage capacity
|Body DPS
|Fire modes
|Devotion LMG
|Energy
|16
|32
|13
|36
41
|576
656
|192
|Auto
|M600 Spitfire
|Heavy
|18
|36
|14
|35
40
|630
720
|162
|Auto
|L-STAR EMG
|Energy
|18
|36
|14
|∞
|414
468
|180
|Auto
Sniper rifle stats
|Weapon
|Ammo
|Body damage
|Head damage
|Legs damage
|Base mag size
|Base mag damage capacity
|Body DPS
|Fire modes
|Charge Rifle
|Sniper
|3 x 15 + 45
|4 x 15 + 56
|3 x 15 + 45
|8
|360
|45
|Single (2)
|Longbow DMR
|Sniper
|55
|110, 138
|44
|6
|330
|64.17
|Single
|Kraber .50-Cal Sniper
|Sniper
|145
|435
|116
|4
|580
|87
|Single
|Sentinel
|Sniper
|70
88
|140
176
|63
79
|4
|280
352
|40
|Single
|Triple Take
|Sniper
|23 x 3
|46 x 3
|21 x 3
|6
|414
|101.2 67.47 33.73
|Single
Shotgun stats
|Weapon
|Ammo
|Body damage
|Head damage
|Legs damage
|Base mag size
|Base mag damage capacity
|Body DPS
|Fire modes
|EVA-8 Auto
|Shotgun
|7 x 9
|10 x 9
|6 x 9
|8
|504
|118.65
|Auto, Burst (2)
|Mastiff Shotgun
|Shotgun
|13 x 8
|16 x 8
|13 x 8
|6
|624
|166.4
|Single
|Mozambique Shotgun
|Shotgun
|15 x 3, 34 x 3
|15 x 3, 34 x 3
|14 x 3, 31 x 3
|4
|180
|95.25
|Auto
|Peacekeeper
|Shotgun
|10 x 11
|10 x 11
|8 x 11
|5
|669
|88
|Single
Pistol stats
|Weapon
|Ammo
|Body damage
|Head damage
|Legs damage
|Base mag size
|Base mag damage capacity
|Body DPS
|Fire modes
|RE-45 Auto
|Light
|13
|16
|10
|16
|192
|156
|Auto
|P2020
|Light
|15
35
|20
53
|12, 32
|12
|190
|127.5
|Single
|Wingman
|Heavy
|45
|90
101
|41
|5
|225
|112.5
|Single
Based on the charts listed above, the G7 Scout is the strongest assault rifle in terms of damage dealt per bullet to an enemy’s body and head. For SMGs, the Alternator SMG and Prowler Burst PDW both deal 15 damage per bullet to the body and 23 to the head, but the Volt SMG narrowly beat out both guns in damage.
The L-STAR EMG is slightly stronger than the Devotion LMG and M600 Spitfire, while the Kraber .50-cal is by far the most powerful sniper in the game. For shotguns, the Mastiff and Peacekeeper both deal a considerable amount of damage, and the Wingman is easily the strongest pistol in the game.
These weapon statistics could change if Respawn Entertainment decides to nerf or buff certain guns—but for the time being, it's quite clear which weapons are the best in Apex Legends.