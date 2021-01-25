Apex Legends, despite principally being a character-based shooter, puts a large emphasis on weaponry and gunplay.

There are over 20 weapons to choose from in the battle royale, each with its own individual strength and unique set of stats. There are assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, and pistols, along with a selection of ammo types and attachments.

Assault rifle stats

Weapon Ammo Body damage Head damage Legs damage Base mag size Base mag damage capacity Body DPS Fire modes HAVOC Rifle Energy 18 36 14 24 432 202 Auto VK-47 Flatline Heavy 19 38 14 20 380 190, 57 Auto

single G7 Scout Light 34 60 26 10 340 141.67 Single burst (2) Hemlok Burst AR Heavy 20 35 15 18 360 214.29, 128 Burst (3) Single R-301 Carbine Light 14 28 11 18 252 189, 57 Auto

Single

Submachine gun stats

Weapon Ammo Body damage Head damage Legs damage Base mag size Base mag damage capacity Body DPS Fire modes Alternator SMG Light 15 23 12 19 285 150 Auto Prowler Burst PDW Heavy 15 23 12 35 525 200 Burst (5)

Auto R-99 SMG Light 11 17 9 20 220 198 Auto Volt SMG Energy 16 24 13 19 304 208.8 Auto

Light machine gun stats

Weapon Ammo Body damage Head damage Legs damage Base mag size Base mag damage capacity Body DPS Fire modes Devotion LMG Energy 16 32 13 36

41 576

656 192 Auto M600 Spitfire Heavy 18 36 14 35

40 630

720 162 Auto L-STAR EMG Energy 18 36 14 ∞ 414

468 180 Auto

Sniper rifle stats

Weapon Ammo Body damage Head damage Legs damage Base mag size Base mag damage capacity Body DPS Fire modes Charge Rifle Sniper 3 x 15 + 45 4 x 15 + 56 3 x 15 + 45 8 360 45 Single (2) Longbow DMR Sniper 55 110, 138 44 6 330 64.17 Single Kraber .50-Cal Sniper Sniper 145 435 116 4 580 87 Single Sentinel Sniper 70

88 140

176 63

79 4 280

352 40 Single Triple Take Sniper 23 x 3 46 x 3 21 x 3 6 414 101.2 67.47 33.73 Single

Shotgun stats

Weapon Ammo Body damage Head damage Legs damage Base mag size Base mag damage capacity Body DPS Fire modes EVA-8 Auto Shotgun 7 x 9 10 x 9 6 x 9 8 504 118.65 Auto, Burst (2) Mastiff Shotgun Shotgun 13 x 8 16 x 8 13 x 8 6 624 166.4 Single Mozambique Shotgun Shotgun 15 x 3, 34 x 3 15 x 3, 34 x 3 14 x 3, 31 x 3 4 180 95.25 Auto Peacekeeper Shotgun 10 x 11 10 x 11 8 x 11 5 669 88 Single

Pistol stats

Weapon Ammo Body damage Head damage Legs damage Base mag size Base mag damage capacity Body DPS Fire modes RE-45 Auto Light 13 16 10 16 192 156 Auto P2020 Light 15

35 20

53 12, 32 12 190 127.5 Single Wingman Heavy 45 90

101 41 5 225 112.5 Single

Based on the charts listed above, the G7 Scout is the strongest assault rifle in terms of damage dealt per bullet to an enemy’s body and head. For SMGs, the Alternator SMG and Prowler Burst PDW both deal 15 damage per bullet to the body and 23 to the head, but the Volt SMG narrowly beat out both guns in damage.

The L-STAR EMG is slightly stronger than the Devotion LMG and M600 Spitfire, while the Kraber .50-cal is by far the most powerful sniper in the game. For shotguns, the Mastiff and Peacekeeper both deal a considerable amount of damage, and the Wingman is easily the strongest pistol in the game.

These weapon statistics could change if Respawn Entertainment decides to nerf or buff certain guns—but for the time being, it's quite clear which weapons are the best in Apex Legends.