The best Apex Legends skins from 2024

If you’ve played Apex Legends, you know there’s only two big rules to this game: Don’t follow your Octane teammate jump-padding into a fight with four other teams already there, and cool skins are everything. And 2024 had some great skins.

From the thematic to the stylish to the downright bizarre, a skin you like is one way of leaving your signature on a kill for all others to see, whether on the battlefield itself or on your player banner. Here are the best skins in Apex from 2024.

The best Apex skins from 2024

Street Smart Wraith

Ready for the streets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Release Date: April 23

April 23 How to get: Urban Assault collection event packs

There’s no shortage of good skins for Wraith, but the Urban Assault event had a few streetwear gems for several legends, and Street Smart ended up being one of Wraith’s best looks. The baseball hat pulled low and face mask combines with the cropped jacket and shinobi-inspired accessories to make this a perfect skin for kicking all kinds of ass. It gets bonus points for having the most impressive abs on an Apex skin to date.

Speakeasy Revenant

The perfect noir killer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Release date: March 26

March 26 How to get: Shadow Society event packs

Revenant is another legend who just seems to be a magnet for great skins, and the team at Respawn Entertainment crushed it with Speakeasy. The Shadow Society event was full of skins right out of a noir thriller, but Revenant’s blank, cracked mask with glowing eyes, white fedora, and suit just make him look like the ideal, faceless murderer. The details on this skin are also great, with a bloodred pocket square and brass knuckles adorning either side of his chest for great pops of color and character.

Sand and Rust Bangalore

Incognito fighting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Release date: Feb. 13

Feb. 13 How to get: Season 20 battle pass

Another look that feels a little bit inspired by Japanese streetwear, this battle pass skin for Bangalore really shot straight to the top of my favorite skins for the legend. The hood and mask combination give the skin a stylish vibe while still looking like futuristic gear Bang mains could wear in a fight, and the colors all work extremely well here. The wolf graphic on the front keeps things interesting without feeling too over the top. It’s a great skin, and one of the best ever to appear in a battle pass, in my opinion.

Cherry Bomb Loba

A high-class thief has to look good, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Release date: Aug. 6

Aug. 6 How to get: Season 22 split one battle pass

Loba is stylish to a fault, and season 22’s battle pass gave us a little more rugged take on the thief with Cherry Bomb. And, despite not having all the bells and whistles of the Premium+ battle pass version of this skin, I actually prefer the colors and more toned-down version of this skin more. The jacket, goggles, and bodysuit remind me of Panam from Cyberpunk 2077—maybe that’s revealing too much about my own tastes, but hey! The skin is cool!

Hell Hundr Bloodhound

A devilish grin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Release date: Dec. 17

Dec. 17 How to get: Winter’s Haunt event packs

Now for a new kid on the block. Bloodhound’s mask gives developers a huge amount of inspiration and possibilities for directions to go with skins for the tracker, and the winter devil thing happening here looks awesome. The colors also look great, as the whites and blues let their red mask pop even more. It’s a really nice change of pace for Bloodhound and the best skin in the Winter’s Haunt event this year.

Apex Riptide

Cue the Jaws music. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Release date: April 23

April 23 How to get: Unlocking all Urban Assault event items, Mythic Store

The only Prestige skin on our list, Octane’s Apex Riptide skin sets itself apart by being a phenomenal skin in all of its stages. Octane goes from a shark-themed streetwear outfit with thick gold chains to a full cybernetic hammerhead. The colors are also great, evoking the teal and purple combination that felt like it was everywhere in the ’90s and early 2000s. If you’ve got Heirloom Shards to spare, this is a great skin to pick up.

Galactic Garrison Newcastle

If you’re looking for a hero… Image via Respawn Entertainment

Release date: July 23

July 23 How to get: Unlock 17 Void Reckoning event items, store rotation

While many of the legends on this list seem tailor-made to get banger skins all the time, Newcastle is a little trickier. His bulky kit (and the dad-bod jokes baked into his voice lines and some animations) can make him a little trickier to make look cool all the time. That’s not an issue at all with Galactic Garrison, giving him a shiny set of armor with a large necklace-like chest piece and a glowing, golden crown on the back of his head like a futuristic wreath of laurels. Want to look like the ultimate protector on the battlefield? This is the skin for you.

Wild Eye August Ballistic

A suaver bounty hunter. Image via Respawn Entertainment.

Release date: Sept. 17

Sept. 17 How to get: Space Hunt event packs

Ballistic brings a more refined look to the Outlands most of the time, which was why it was cool to see him get a skin that really cuts loose. The fur-lined coat looks fantastic, and the face-mask and mismatched eyes give him a much more dangerous look than he normally has. For an event all about turning legends into outer space bounty hunters, this is just a perfectly executed skin.

Astral Abyss Ash

Dangerously sharp. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Release date: July 23

July 23 How to get: Void Reckoning event packs

Ash gets a lot of skins that resemble predatory animals, and Astral Abyss gives her almost an owl-like look to swoop down on her foes with. The metallic silver and gold looks great, and the dark blue and purple accents along with the animated galactic space inside of her hood and leg joints give the skin the details to make it one of the year’s best.

Steeled Demon Fuse

Demon time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Release date: Feb. 27

Feb. 27 How to get: Steeled Demon store

Fuse’s Steeled Demon skin was part of a limited-time collection in the store, but it was also one of the year’s best. By now, you should realize that I like skins with masks, and this oni-style demon mask is one that I will always like. The colors are also good, and I like the decision to give Fuse a full metallic makeover underneath the leather jacket. Pop a knuckle cluster with a cold one or two wearing this skin and you’re bound to have a good time.

How to get old Apex Legends event and battle pass skins

Several of the skins listed above aren’t available to buy at the moment, since their window for the event they were attached to has passed, or the season battle pass they were part of is now over. There’s still a good chance you might see them again, however.

Old event skins will typically wind up for sale in the store at some point. You’ll have to be patient, however, and there’s no way of knowing when, exactly, they might return. Battle pass skins are a little easier thanks to Apex putting old seasonal battle pass loot boxes in the store. Just check what items are available in those loot boxes first before purchasing a bunch of them.

