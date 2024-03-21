Category:
All skins in the Apex Legends Shadow Society event

Rule the underground in style.
Published: Mar 21, 2024 01:48 pm
Lifeline performs an execution on a test dummy.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends’ latest event offers one of its biggest collection shops yet, with two new permanent additions to any collector’s arsenal. 36 new legend and weapon skins are featured in the Shadow Society collection event, including a new heirloom weapon and customizable Death Box.

The biggest prize during the event is the Cobalt Katar Artifact Heirloom weapon, the first permanent universal Heirloom weapon in Apex. The Mythic has a small chance of dropping from any event pack obtained during Shadow Society, and does not require completion of the entire collection. Players who do collect all 36 items in the Shadow Society event shop are rewarded with the Cobalt Death Box, another new universal customization option that can be applied to all legends, and decorates any eliminated enemy’s Death Box with a unique gold paint and skull.

Shadow Society runs from March 26 to April 16, giving players three weeks to rack up event currency, complete the reward tracker, buy event packs in the reward store, and obtain their favorite skins before they become available for standard purchase in the Mythic Shop or disappear for good. Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Shadow Society event.

All Shadow Society event skins in Apex Legends

Universal Heirloom – Cobalt Katar Artifact

The Cobalt Katar Artifact Heirloom from the Shadow Society collection event.
Let any legend unleash the pulse blade. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Cobalt Death Box skin

The milestone tracker from the Apex Legends Shadow Society collection event, including the Cobalt Death Box.
Leave a unique calling card on your enemies. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Lifeline and 30-30 Repeater skins

Legendary Lifeline and 30-30 Repeater skins from the Apex Legends Shadow Society collection event.
All that glitters shoots gold. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Ballistic and G7 Scout skins

Legendary Ballistic and G7 Scout skins from the Apex Legends Shadow Society collection event.
Refine your arsenal. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Horizon and Devotion skins

Legendary Horizon and Devotion skins from the Apex Legends Shadow Society collection event.
Make your enemies see more than red. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Revenant and Wingman skin

Legendary Revenant and Wingman skins from the Apex Legends Shadow Society collection event.
Death comes in black and white. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Epic Bloodhound skin

The Epic Bloodhound skin from the Apex Legends Shadow Society collection event.
Suit up for the big game. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Epic Mad Maggie skin

The Epic Mad Maggie skin from the Apex Legends Shadow Society collection event.
Unleash close quarters violence. Image via Respawn Entertainment
