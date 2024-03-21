Category:
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Shadow Society patch notes

Rule the underground.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 11:58 am
Ballistic and Mad Maggie in new cosmetics added with Shadow Society
Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Shadow Society update for Apex Legends on March 26 will bring us a new limited-time mode, new cosmetics, and plenty of balancing changes to go through. Here are the Apex Legends Shadow Society patch notes.

Recommended Videos

Apex Legends Shadow Society update patch notes

Legend changes

Revenant in a white suit skin holding the Cobalt Katar
Let’s get shadowy. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Multiple legends, and namely their upgrades, are getting plenty of adjustments with the Shadow Society event update. Some upgrades will be removed, while others will be adjusted for more balanced power spikes during the game. Here are the biggest legend changes coming to Apex Legends with Shadow Society.

Ballistic

  • Ammuvision upgrade removed
  • A new upgrade, Speedy Whistler, that gives a two-second burst of speed for successful hits with tactical ability

Bangalore

  • Rolling Thunder cooldown increased by 30 seconds
  • Smoke launcher cooldown increased by two seconds, and smoke now lasts only 11 seconds
  • Big Bang upgrade removed
  • A new Tactical Cooldown upgrade added that reduces tactical cooldown by five seconds
  • Cover Me upgrade no longer tracks players who trigger Double Time

Caustic

  • The gas slow effect only applies on the first damage tick for two seconds
  • Particle Diffuser upgrade moved to level three

Conduit

  • Radiant Transfer’s cooldown increased by five seconds
  • Radiant Transfer’s regen interruption delay increased by one second

Lifeline

  • Tactical Cooldown+ upgrade replaced with Tactical Cooldown++ which reduces the tactical cooldown by 25 seconds
  • Gift Wrapped upgrade removed
  • New Gold-Plated upgrade added that makes the next Care Package spawn with Golden Gear

Revenant

  • Ultimate cooldown increased by 60 seconds
  • During Revenant’s Ultimate, knocks no longer refresh tactical, and tactical cooldown is no longer shorter

Seer

  • Racing Hearts upgrade removed and integrated into the base tactical
  • New Ultimate Cooldown upgrade added that reduces Ultimate’s cooldown by 30 seconds

Wraith

  • Tactical Cooldown upgrade moved to level three
  • Ultimate Cooldown upgrade moved to level two

Weapon changes

There aren’t that many weapon changes in Apex Legends with this patch. The changes below bring slight adjustments to the weapons and make sure they perform well in dedicated scenarios.

CAR

  • Vertical ADS recoil slightly increased (was integrated at beginning of season 20, but left off patch notes)

EVA-8

  • Blast pattern tightened
  • Initial projectile size increased
  • Ammo reserves reduced from 96 to 64

Wingman

  • Ammo reserves reduced from 90 to 72
  • Optic is no longer locked on Wingman and can be replaced
  • Wingman still cannot use the 1x Digital Threat scope

Mode changes

The Shadow Society update introduced a new limited-time mode, Lockdown, and a new map to the game, but also a few changes to the existing game modes. Most of the changes are fairly minor.

Lockdown

  • Mode rules: capture and hold zones to score points
  • Map rotation: Thunderdome, Skulltown, Zeus Station, and Monument

Three Strikes

  • Revive time reduced to two seconds
  • Players are revived with full health and no shield
  • Players will respawn with a competitive version of their loadout and inventory

Mixtape

  • In Control, players respawned by the Mobile Respawn Beacon will enter a skydive
  • New map Monument introduced that supports TDM, Gun Run, and Lockdown game modes

Map rotation

Public matches

  • Storm Point
  • Olympus
  • Broken Moon

Ranked matches

  • Storm Point
  • Olympus
  • World’s Edge

Mixtape

  • Control: Barometer, Production Yard, Thunderdome
  • Gun Run: Monument, Skulltown, Thunderdome
  • TDM: Monument, Thunderdome, Zeus Station

Bug fixes and QoL

Several bug fixes in this update will include a fix to dynamic resolution scaling on consoles, performance improvements, as well as a new voice line for Crypto when your drone is destroyed by the environment rather than another player.

All this is just a part of what’s coming to Apex Legends with Shadow Society on March 26. For the full list of changes, make sure to read the official blog post from Respawn.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Apex Legends Shadow Society event introduces new Artifact melee cosmetic
Two teams of legends lunge forwards with the new Cobalt Katar Heirloom Weapon
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends Shadow Society event introduces new Artifact melee cosmetic
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Mar 21, 2024
Read Article ALGS hacker claims he just wanted Respawn to fix an exploit—and to have fun
A screenshot of Fuse in Apex Legends walking away from an explosion.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
ALGS hacker claims he just wanted Respawn to fix an exploit—and to have fun
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Respawn release statement following viral Apex Legends hack
Wattson runs with a RE-45 while her Interception Pylon stops grenades from exploding.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Uncategorized
Uncategorized
Respawn release statement following viral Apex Legends hack
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Apex Legends Shadow Society event introduces new Artifact melee cosmetic
Two teams of legends lunge forwards with the new Cobalt Katar Heirloom Weapon
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends Shadow Society event introduces new Artifact melee cosmetic
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Mar 21, 2024
Read Article ALGS hacker claims he just wanted Respawn to fix an exploit—and to have fun
A screenshot of Fuse in Apex Legends walking away from an explosion.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
ALGS hacker claims he just wanted Respawn to fix an exploit—and to have fun
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Respawn release statement following viral Apex Legends hack
Wattson runs with a RE-45 while her Interception Pylon stops grenades from exploding.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Uncategorized
Uncategorized
Respawn release statement following viral Apex Legends hack
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Mar 19, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.