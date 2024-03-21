The Shadow Society update for Apex Legends on March 26 will bring us a new limited-time mode, new cosmetics, and plenty of balancing changes to go through. Here are the Apex Legends Shadow Society patch notes.

Recommended Videos

Legend changes

Let’s get shadowy. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Multiple legends, and namely their upgrades, are getting plenty of adjustments with the Shadow Society event update. Some upgrades will be removed, while others will be adjusted for more balanced power spikes during the game. Here are the biggest legend changes coming to Apex Legends with Shadow Society.

Ballistic

Ammuvision upgrade removed

A new upgrade, Speedy Whistler, that gives a two-second burst of speed for successful hits with tactical ability

Bangalore

Rolling Thunder cooldown increased by 30 seconds

Smoke launcher cooldown increased by two seconds, and smoke now lasts only 11 seconds

Big Bang upgrade removed

A new Tactical Cooldown upgrade added that reduces tactical cooldown by five seconds

upgrade added that reduces tactical cooldown by five seconds Cover Me upgrade no longer tracks players who trigger Double Time

Caustic

The gas slow effect only applies on the first damage tick for two seconds

Particle Diffuser upgrade moved to level three

Conduit

Radiant Transfer’s cooldown increased by five seconds

Radiant Transfer’s regen interruption delay increased by one second

Lifeline

Tactical Cooldown+ upgrade replaced with Tactical Cooldown++ which reduces the tactical cooldown by 25 seconds

which reduces the tactical cooldown by 25 seconds Gift Wrapped upgrade removed

New Gold-Plated upgrade added that makes the next Care Package spawn with Golden Gear

Revenant

Ultimate cooldown increased by 60 seconds

During Revenant’s Ultimate, knocks no longer refresh tactical, and tactical cooldown is no longer shorter

Seer

Racing Hearts upgrade removed and integrated into the base tactical

New Ultimate Cooldown upgrade added that reduces Ultimate’s cooldown by 30 seconds

Wraith

Tactical Cooldown upgrade moved to level three

Ultimate Cooldown upgrade moved to level two

Weapon changes

There aren’t that many weapon changes in Apex Legends with this patch. The changes below bring slight adjustments to the weapons and make sure they perform well in dedicated scenarios.

CAR

Vertical ADS recoil slightly increased (was integrated at beginning of season 20, but left off patch notes)

EVA-8

Blast pattern tightened

Initial projectile size increased

Ammo reserves reduced from 96 to 64

Wingman

Ammo reserves reduced from 90 to 72

Optic is no longer locked on Wingman and can be replaced

Wingman still cannot use the 1x Digital Threat scope

Mode changes

The Shadow Society update introduced a new limited-time mode, Lockdown, and a new map to the game, but also a few changes to the existing game modes. Most of the changes are fairly minor.

Lockdown

Mode rules: capture and hold zones to score points

Map rotation: Thunderdome, Skulltown, Zeus Station, and Monument

Three Strikes

Revive time reduced to two seconds

Players are revived with full health and no shield

Players will respawn with a competitive version of their loadout and inventory

Mixtape

In Control, players respawned by the Mobile Respawn Beacon will enter a skydive

New map Monument introduced that supports TDM, Gun Run, and Lockdown game modes

Map rotation

Public matches

Storm Point

Olympus

Broken Moon

Ranked matches

Storm Point

Olympus

World’s Edge

Mixtape

Control: Barometer, Production Yard, Thunderdome

Gun Run: Monument, Skulltown, Thunderdome

TDM: Monument, Thunderdome, Zeus Station

Bug fixes and QoL

Several bug fixes in this update will include a fix to dynamic resolution scaling on consoles, performance improvements, as well as a new voice line for Crypto when your drone is destroyed by the environment rather than another player.

All this is just a part of what’s coming to Apex Legends with Shadow Society on March 26. For the full list of changes, make sure to read the official blog post from Respawn.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more