The Shadow Society update for Apex Legends on March 26 will bring us a new limited-time mode, new cosmetics, and plenty of balancing changes to go through. Here are the Apex Legends Shadow Society patch notes.
Apex Legends Shadow Society update patch notes
Legend changes
Multiple legends, and namely their upgrades, are getting plenty of adjustments with the Shadow Society event update. Some upgrades will be removed, while others will be adjusted for more balanced power spikes during the game. Here are the biggest legend changes coming to Apex Legends with Shadow Society.
Ballistic
- Ammuvision upgrade removed
- A new upgrade, Speedy Whistler, that gives a two-second burst of speed for successful hits with tactical ability
Bangalore
- Rolling Thunder cooldown increased by 30 seconds
- Smoke launcher cooldown increased by two seconds, and smoke now lasts only 11 seconds
- Big Bang upgrade removed
- A new Tactical Cooldown upgrade added that reduces tactical cooldown by five seconds
- Cover Me upgrade no longer tracks players who trigger Double Time
Caustic
- The gas slow effect only applies on the first damage tick for two seconds
- Particle Diffuser upgrade moved to level three
Conduit
- Radiant Transfer’s cooldown increased by five seconds
- Radiant Transfer’s regen interruption delay increased by one second
Lifeline
- Tactical Cooldown+ upgrade replaced with Tactical Cooldown++ which reduces the tactical cooldown by 25 seconds
- Gift Wrapped upgrade removed
- New Gold-Plated upgrade added that makes the next Care Package spawn with Golden Gear
Revenant
- Ultimate cooldown increased by 60 seconds
- During Revenant’s Ultimate, knocks no longer refresh tactical, and tactical cooldown is no longer shorter
Seer
- Racing Hearts upgrade removed and integrated into the base tactical
- New Ultimate Cooldown upgrade added that reduces Ultimate’s cooldown by 30 seconds
Wraith
- Tactical Cooldown upgrade moved to level three
- Ultimate Cooldown upgrade moved to level two
Weapon changes
There aren’t that many weapon changes in Apex Legends with this patch. The changes below bring slight adjustments to the weapons and make sure they perform well in dedicated scenarios.
CAR
- Vertical ADS recoil slightly increased (was integrated at beginning of season 20, but left off patch notes)
EVA-8
- Blast pattern tightened
- Initial projectile size increased
- Ammo reserves reduced from 96 to 64
Wingman
- Ammo reserves reduced from 90 to 72
- Optic is no longer locked on Wingman and can be replaced
- Wingman still cannot use the 1x Digital Threat scope
Mode changes
The Shadow Society update introduced a new limited-time mode, Lockdown, and a new map to the game, but also a few changes to the existing game modes. Most of the changes are fairly minor.
Lockdown
- Mode rules: capture and hold zones to score points
- Map rotation: Thunderdome, Skulltown, Zeus Station, and Monument
Three Strikes
- Revive time reduced to two seconds
- Players are revived with full health and no shield
- Players will respawn with a competitive version of their loadout and inventory
Mixtape
- In Control, players respawned by the Mobile Respawn Beacon will enter a skydive
- New map Monument introduced that supports TDM, Gun Run, and Lockdown game modes
Map rotation
Public matches
- Storm Point
- Olympus
- Broken Moon
Ranked matches
- Storm Point
- Olympus
- World’s Edge
Mixtape
- Control: Barometer, Production Yard, Thunderdome
- Gun Run: Monument, Skulltown, Thunderdome
- TDM: Monument, Thunderdome, Zeus Station
Bug fixes and QoL
Several bug fixes in this update will include a fix to dynamic resolution scaling on consoles, performance improvements, as well as a new voice line for Crypto when your drone is destroyed by the environment rather than another player.
All this is just a part of what’s coming to Apex Legends with Shadow Society on March 26. For the full list of changes, make sure to read the official blog post from Respawn.