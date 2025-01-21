All skins in Apex Legends’ Lunar Rebirth Collection Event

It’s Lunar New Year time in many video games, and Apex Legends is joining the party. And there are several great skins in the Lunar Rebirth collection event you can unlock to celebrate the Year of the Snake.
The Lunar New Year, celebrated in several Asian countries including China, has become an annual celebration for Apex, where the devs often take inspiration from the current animal on the Chinese zodiac cycle—which means it’s time for plenty of snake-themed cosmetics this year. And the scales and fangs adorning many of the skins on offer this year are extremely cool.
Lunar Rebirth also brings back the Buster Sword R2R5 from last year’s Final Fantasy collaboration to slice through enemies in non-ranked battle royale matches, as well as the Materia hop-ups from that event as well.
And of course, what’s a collection event in Apex without a Mythic item to get? Appropriately, there’s a new Prestige skin in Lunar Rebirth for Alter, the game’s only Chinese character so far. There are plenty of other skins to unlock if you want to get your hands on that prize, and you can check out all the legend and weapon skins you can unlock in Lunar Rebirth below.
Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth: All legend skins
Basilisk Ballistic (Legendary)
Dreadguard Revenant (Legendary)
Lunar Goddess Loba (Legendary)
Serpent’s Sentry Gibraltar (Legendary)
Sky Serpent Valkyrie (Legendary)
Snakesight Vantage (Legendary)
Cloud Cobra Mad Maggie (Epic)
Smoke ‘N Mirrors Fuse (Epic)
Viper Plated Bloodhound (Epic)
Blue Moon Catalyst (Epic)
All legend skins can be unlocked via Lunar Rebirth event packs with the exception of Blue Moon Catalyst. That skin is the final prize of the free event prize tracker, and can be unlocked by playing the game and completing challenges listed in the event challenge tab on the right side of the lobby screen.
Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth: All weapon skins
Alabaster Guard CAR SMG (Legendary)
Cloudburster R-301 (Legendary)
Hydra’s Glare Triple Take (Legendary)
Moonless Night Flatline (Legendary)
Twilight Eclipse L-STAR (Legendary)
Venom Burn Rampage LMG (Legendary)
Crescent Depths HAVOC (Epic)
Gale Enforcer Mastiff (Epic)
Snakespit P2020 (Epic)
All weapons skins in the Lunar Rebirth event must be unlocked via event packs.
How to unlock Apex Voidsnake (Alter Prestige skin) in Apex Legends
During the Lunar Rebirth event, Apex Voidsnake can be unlocked by first unlocking all event cosmetic items in the event tab (excluding the items on the free prize track). This includes other cosmetics in that tab like banners, emotes, and stickers.
After the Lunar Rebirth event has ended, players will be able to unlock Apex Voidsnake in the Mythic Store using 150 Heirloom Shards, similar to other Heirloom weapons and Prestige skins. Players can only use Heirloom Shards to unlock this skin after the event is over, so if you’ve saved up for a skin like this, you’ll have to wait just a bit longer to unlock it.
Published: Jan 21, 2025 05:10 pm