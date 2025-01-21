Forgot password
All skins in Apex Legends’ Lunar Rebirth Collection Event

All skins for another Lunar New Year celebration in Apex Legends.
Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 05:10 pm

It’s Lunar New Year time in many video games, and Apex Legends is joining the party. And there are several great skins in the Lunar Rebirth collection event you can unlock to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

The Lunar New Year, celebrated in several Asian countries including China, has become an annual celebration for Apex, where the devs often take inspiration from the current animal on the Chinese zodiac cycle—which means it’s time for plenty of snake-themed cosmetics this year. And the scales and fangs adorning many of the skins on offer this year are extremely cool.

Lunar Rebirth also brings back the Buster Sword R2R5 from last year’s Final Fantasy collaboration to slice through enemies in non-ranked battle royale matches, as well as the Materia hop-ups from that event as well.

And of course, what’s a collection event in Apex without a Mythic item to get? Appropriately, there’s a new Prestige skin in Lunar Rebirth for Alter, the game’s only Chinese character so far. There are plenty of other skins to unlock if you want to get your hands on that prize, and you can check out all the legend and weapon skins you can unlock in Lunar Rebirth below.

Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth: All legend skins

Basilisk Ballistic (Legendary)

Ballistic wears a scaled sleevless jacket and wears a pearlescent mask.
Starting off strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dreadguard Revenant (Legendary)

Revenant wears a snake-like face plate and has intricate armor colored purple and gold with more snake details.
Just waiting to strike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lunar Goddess Loba (Legendary)

Loba wears an elegant purple dress with shimmering scales on the sleeves.
Elegance can be deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Serpent’s Sentry Gibraltar (Legendary)

Gibraltar wears purple and gold armor with a giant snake emblazoned on his shield.
Your protector has arrived. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sky Serpent Valkyrie (Legendary)

Valkyrie wears a purple dress with a snake tattoo on her thigh.
Slithering through the skies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snakesight Vantage (Legendary)

Vantage wears a mask and green hunting suit.
Enemy spotted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cloud Cobra Mad Maggie (Epic)

Made Maggie wears blue and green scaled armor.
Time to cause a little trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Smoke ‘N Mirrors Fuse (Epic)

Fuse wears a white and gold outfit with a green animated pattern moving across his shirt and pants.
Bring the ruckus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Viper Plated Bloodhound (Epic)

Bloodhound wears a teal and green outfit with scales and a viper head pauldron.
A perfect outfit for a hunter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blue Moon Catalyst (Epic)

Catalyst wears a green outfit with an orange animated pattern.
Witches love snakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All legend skins can be unlocked via Lunar Rebirth event packs with the exception of Blue Moon Catalyst. That skin is the final prize of the free event prize tracker, and can be unlocked by playing the game and completing challenges listed in the event challenge tab on the right side of the lobby screen.

Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth: All weapon skins

Alabaster Guard CAR SMG (Legendary)

A CAR SMG skin with white and purple scales all over.
Scales for quick strikes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cloudburster R-301 (Legendary)

A white and purple R-301 skin featuring scales and cloud graphics.
Shooting through the clouds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hydra’s Glare Triple Take (Legendary)

A Triple Take skin featuring a green, scaly barrel resembling a snake.
Show your fangs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moonless Night Flatline (Legendary)

A purple and scaled Flatline skin.
Sometimes, simple is best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Twilight Eclipse L-STAR (Legendary)

A white, gold, and purple L-STAR skin
Don’t pause to reload. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Venom Burn Rampage LMG (Legendary)

A purple and green Rampage skin with scales all over.
This one packs serious bite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crescent Depths HAVOC (Epic)

A white and green HAVOC skin with gold details along the barrel.
A refined touch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gale Enforcer Mastiff (Epic)

A silver, green, and purple Mastiff skin with scale detailing.
Pack a punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snakespit P2020 (Epic)

An orange P2020 skin with stripes.
Why not take two along? Screenshot by Dot Esports

All weapons skins in the Lunar Rebirth event must be unlocked via event packs.

How to unlock Apex Voidsnake (Alter Prestige skin) in Apex Legends

Alter wears a set of spiny, scaled armor in silver and purple.
The best prize of them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the Lunar Rebirth event, Apex Voidsnake can be unlocked by first unlocking all event cosmetic items in the event tab (excluding the items on the free prize track). This includes other cosmetics in that tab like banners, emotes, and stickers.

After the Lunar Rebirth event has ended, players will be able to unlock Apex Voidsnake in the Mythic Store using 150 Heirloom Shards, similar to other Heirloom weapons and Prestige skins. Players can only use Heirloom Shards to unlock this skin after the event is over, so if you’ve saved up for a skin like this, you’ll have to wait just a bit longer to unlock it.

