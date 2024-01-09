All Materia hop-ups and their effects in Apex Legends x Final Fantasy event

The Apex Legends x Final Fantasy event has begun, starting three weeks of celebration for the first ever crossover in Apex history. Alongside the 36 cosmetics comes the Materia Limited Time Mode, where players can improve their weapons with special effects never before seen in Apex.

First teased at the Game Awards, the Final Fantasy 7 Takeover LTM gives players the opportunity to wield the Buster Sword R2R5, an improved version of the Buster Sword R5 Heirloom, which comes with its own melee moveset, and opens up the Limit Break function, alongside Materia hop-ups which improve every gun with special abilities.

Be sure to drop near a Cactick! Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the LTM, players can find Materia scattered around as random loot, or in Cacticks, which replace the regular loot ticks, spawn in higher frequency, and are marked on the map at the beginning of the game. Catcticks will always spawn in all five Materia types. Each weapon only takes one Materia hop-up, and players will be notified of which Materia they need upon equipping a new weapon.

Materia take up the normal hop-up slot of every weapon, so players will have to choose when finding valuable hop-ups like Skullpiercer or Hammerpoints which ability would be more useful in their upcoming fights, as each weapon can only hold one hop-up at a time.

The Final Fantasy 7 Takeover LTM replaces the standard Trios playlist from Jan. 9 to 30, giving players three weeks to enjoy the all-new Buster Sword and Materia for their favorite weapons.

Here are all of the Materia hop-ups featured in the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy LTM event.

All Materia hop-ups in Apex Legends x Final Fantasy event

Red Materia: Summon

Call upon the cutest Summon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Summon a Nessie companion to attack your foes.

Nessies have 50 HP, deal 25 melee damage to enemies, and respawn in 12 seconds after being destroyed.

Kraber

HAVOC

Mozambique

P2020

RE-45

Green Materia: Lightning

Stop and Shock your foes in place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reload an empty weapon to emit a shock nova, damaging and slowing nearby enemies.

The shock nova deals 40 damage, and slows enemies as if they walked into a Wattson fence or Newcastle Castle Wall.

EVA-8

L-STAR

Triple Take

Alternator

Prowler

Volt

Purple Materia: Crit Rate Up

Critical Hit! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Random criticals provide extra damage.

Critical hits deal 1.5x damage, and you will be notified when dealing a critical hit.

Longbow

Spitfire

Flatline

R-301

Bocek

CAR

Blue Materia: HP Absorb

The best defense is a good offense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage enemies to heal yourself.

Any damage done will heal HP first, then shields. Players can see how much HP they life steal above their Legend portrait during a fight.

Mastiff

Devotion

Hemlok

Nemesis

30-30

Wingman

Yellow Materia: Assess

Single out the weak link. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage Enemies to see their remaining health.

Scanned enemies are revealed to your team for three seconds, similar to Seer’s Focus of Attention.