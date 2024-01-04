How to unlock the Buster Sword Heirloom in Apex Legends

You only have a small window to get your hands on it.

Apex Legends’ latest crossover is its biggest yet, pairing up the legends with weaponry and cosmetics inspired by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth through a BR Takeover and its complimentary event store. The real draw though is the new Buster Sword R5 Heirloom—Cloud Strife’s signature weapon.

This Heirloom is unique in a variety of aspects. Not only is it the first with a design pulled from a different franchise, it’s also the first Mythic melee cosmetic which can be equipped by any legend, rather than being tied down to one in exclusivity. That’s a big deal for any player whose legend is yet to receive an Heirloom of their own, as well as those who simply think a huge broadsword suits their style better than their main’s current options.

You will only have a limited time to get it though. The Buster Sword Heirloom will be available for the duration of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover event, which begins on Jan. 9 and ends on Jan. 30, giving players just three weeks to grab it.

How to get the Buster Sword Heirloom in Apex Legends’ Final Fantasy crossover event

Inherit the hopes of those who fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Buster Sword R5 is a Mythic melee cosmetic that can be earned randomly via the Apex Legends & Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event packs starting on Jan. 9. It is one of 36 items crossover items available through the event packs, and it does not require completing the collection to unlock, unlike previous Heirlooms.

The packs can be bought separately, or as part of a “Four-Pack” bundle offer that guarantees a Legendary or Iconic item in each opening. The Reward Shop system from the Post Malone crossover event also makes a return here, with players able to earn Gil to unlock event-limited items. That includes free-to-earn event packs, which can make your chase for the Buster Sword a little bit easier on the wallet.

While it is easier to get the Buster Sword R5 Heirloom due to it being an event pack drop this time around, it won’t be going into the Mythic Shop after the event concludes. The Final Fantasy crossover event period is the only time you’ll be able to get this cosmetic, so make sure you buy up the event packs needed before it concludes on Jan. 30.