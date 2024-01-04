All Final Fantasy skins in Apex Legends

There's plenty of new items for you to uncover.

Apex Legends is finally bringing a fully-sanctioned crossover to the game. The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takeover in Apex brings with it a wide array of new cosmetic items and skins—including the iconic Buster Sword.

Respawn surprised just about everyone with the announcement of the Apex x Final Fantasy collaboration at The Game Awards, and no one really knew exactly what to expect from the event. Well, now we know it’s more than a couple of skins: It’s a full-blown event with an LTM, full event cosmetics, and the game’s first universal Heirloom.

If you want to know exactly what skin you should be looking for in this event, you’ve come to the right place.

All Apex Legends x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event skins

All skins in this event must be unlocked via event packs when the Apex x Final Fantasy event begins, including the Buster Sword Heirloom.

Buster Sword R5 Heirloom (can be equipped on any legend)

7th Heaven Skirmisher Wraith + Legendary Wingman

HACKER: 1st Class Crypto + Legendary R-301

Flower Girl Horizon + Legendary Charge Rifle

Sector 7 Savior Newcastle + Legendary Spitfire

Materia Girl Valkyrie + Legendary Sentinel

Kupo Power Wattson + Legendary R-99

Legendary HAVOC Rifle

Legendary Volt SMG

Legendary Longbow DMR

Legendary Nemesis

