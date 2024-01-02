When does the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy event start?

Apex Legends is on the verge of one of its most highly-anticipated collaborations yet. The Apex world is set to collide with Final Fantasy to celebrate VII Rebirth’s launch.

As a part of the event, iconic Final Fantasy characters will arrive in Apex in the form of legend skins. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will debut on Feb. 29, but Apex fans won’t have to wait that long to play as their favorite characters from the franchise.

When will the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy event start?

The Apex Legends x Final Fantasy event will start on Jan. 9. The event should begin on the normal update time for Respawn, which is 12pm CT. There will be three new skins available when the event kicks off, and here’s all of them.

Aerith Gainsborough x Horizon

Cloud Strife x Crypto

Tifa Lockhart x Wraith

Based on the event’s trailer, Crypto’s Heirloom might also get a Buster Sword skin.

Final Fantasy fits right into Apex Legends with Crypto, Wraith, and Horizon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When will the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy event end?

At the time of writing, we don’t know when the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy event will end. When the event goes live on Jan. 9, we’ll likely get more information regarding its finer details, such as event quests and an end date. Keep an eye on countdowns in the Apex shop or the game’s home screen as they might signal the event’s end date.

Considering Apex recently wrapped up its Uprising event that was filled with new and exclusive skins, not many expected another event that could challenge it in terms of scale. While the Final Fantasy event may feature fewer skins in comparison, they’ll be unmatched in terms of prestige.

Throughout 2023, Fortnite and Warzone had been dominating the collaboration game with big franchises, but Apex started 2024 with a bang, and we wouldn’t mind seeing more of it.