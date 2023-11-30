All skins in the Apex Legends Uprising event

Apex Legends celebrates the end of the Kill Code storyline with one of the biggest events of the year, centered around the bitter rivalry between Loba and Revenant, where players can collect twenty-four new legend and weapon skins featured in the Uprising collection event.

Players who collect all 24 items featured in the Uprising event shop will automatically unlock the Loba Prestige skin, which features three different tiers of cosmetics that unlock as players rack up kills and damage while playing the Translocating Thief. Loba’s Prestige skin also comes with the Translocator dive trail at Tier One and Enraged Claws finisher move at Tier Three.

Additionally, players will be able to experience the new Revenant Uprising 30v30 LTM for the duration of the event, where players are separated into Legends, who must fight for survival to safely evacuate the map, or the Revenant Army, who seeks to eliminate all living legends. Unrated battle royale matches will also be given a twist each week of Uprising, with players earning exclusive perks like reduced ability cooldowns and increased speed on enemy knockdowns by completing the track pass challenges.

Players unsure about how the cosmetics will look in game can preview all legend and weapon skins on dataminer HYPERMYST’s YouTube Channel, which has posted all legend intros and weapon inspect animations leading up to the event.

The Uprising collection event runs from Dec. 5 to Jan. 2, 2024, giving players a little over a month to buy their favorite skins before they disappear. All skins are available for individual purchase with Apex Coins or Crafting Materials, with prices depending on skin rarity. Exclusive store bundles will also rotate in the shop for Apex Coins, allowing players to pick up their favorite matching legend and weapon skins with extra Apex Packs as a bonus.

If you’re curious about all tiers of Loba’s Prestige skin, or looking for a fresh coat of paint for your favorite weapon, we’ve got you covered. Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Apex Legends Uprising event.

All Uprising skins in Apex Legends

“Apex Lycanthrope” Prestige Loba Skin

Loba finally lets herself loose. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Let the claws come out. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Fully embrace the animal inside. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Divine Legion” Bangalore and “Emerald Eye” Charge Rifle Legendary Skins



Become the long range honor guard. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Thunder Clap” Gibraltar and “Tie the Knot” Peacekeeper Legendary Skins



Shatter shields with a storm-powered shotgun. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Sleek & Suave” Ballistic and “Eye of the Idol” Wingman Legendary Skins

A refined weapon for a refined legend. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Allfather’s Chosen” Legendary Bloodhound and “Full Dusk” Flatline Legendary Skins

Seeing Red? Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Ascendant” Legendary Valkyrie Skin

Take to the skies in style. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

“Graceful Hunt” Legendary Vantage Skin

Golden outfit, golden marks. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

“Defiant Usurper” Epic Mad Maggie Skin

Take the riches from the royalty. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

“Pearlescent” Epic Mirage Skin

Fool your enemies with a rainbow palette. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

“Divine Oracle” Epic Seer Skin

The blue eyes shine the brightest. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

“Lightning Strike” Legendary Havoc Skin

Light up the competition. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

“Triple Stakes” Legendary Triple Take Skin

All with a three color palette. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

“Shard Deco” Epic CAR Skin

Look at all the patterns! Screenshot via HYPERMIST

“Nouveau Style” Epic L-STAR Skin

A high-class weapon suited for high society. Screenshot via HYPERMIST

“Gatekeeper” Epic Spitfire Skin