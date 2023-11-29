Apex Legends’ upcoming Kill Code event reimagines beloved LTM, according to dataminers

Respawn has teased Kill Code: Uprising event and Revenant Army LTM, which immediately follows after Kill Code: Part 4.

Players will load into the mode as Legends or the Revenant Army, fighting to escape the map or eliminate their enemies exactly like the 2019 LTM Shadowfall.

New game mode mechanics include enemy map scans, reusable Respawn Beacons, and the Red Eyed Revenant Ultimate ability.

Apex Legends’ limited-time modes have always given unique spins on the battle royale format, but one fan-favorite has failed to make a comeback, despite its initial release popularity. Now, Respawn intends to bring the game mode back, with multiple new updates.

The official PlayApex account has teased the new game mode with a short trailer of multiple Revenants chasing after Loba on Storm Point. Following the events of the Kill Code cinematics, Revenant has been substantially upgraded, now in full control of himself and the Revenant Army. The Synthetic Nightmare now uses his newfound power to hunt down and eliminate the other legends, setting the stage for the LTM.

Get ready to fight the horde. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Notable dataminers like HYPERMYSTX have already reported on the event, named Kill Code: Uprising, with leaked announcer voice lines, legend intros, new in-game interactions, and more pertaining to the LTM. The full rules for the game mode have also been revealed, with many similarities to the 2019 game mode Shadowfall.

The Revenant Army LTM puts players on either the Legends Team or Revenant Army before entering the dropship, giving both teams a new win objective. Legends will be notified where an escape ship will land on the map, and must fight their way to safely evacuate the map, winning when a predetermined number of Legends from their team successfully evac.

Squads will have all allied legends highlighted through walls like in Control or Gun Run, and can revive and respawn their teammates like normal, with Respawn Beacons functioning on a cooldown system to encourage teamwork and survival. Fully eliminated squads will be converted to the Revenant Army, changing their win conditions.

The Revenant Army wins by eliminating all legends or stopping enough from reaching the evac ship. All Revenants are unable to use any weapons or equipment, but are given an enhanced melee attack to attack legends and recurring map scans to track down squads. Players can build up their Ultimate ability with enough damage to respawn as a Red Eyed Revenant, who enters with high tier weapons and full equipment use, at the cost of being marked for all players.

Many fans have already pointed out the similarities to the 2019 Fight or Fright LTM Shadowfall, which was praised by the community for being one of Apex’s most iconic and unique LTMs, combing the battle royale mechanics with the Infection game mode seen in other shooters.

In Shadowfall, players would drop solo, and fight each other normally, with eliminated legends respawning as part of Revenant’s Shadow Squad, who had unlimited respawns. Once 10 legends remained, they would be placed on the same team together and told where an escape ship will land, now forced to fight their way to freedom.

Despite the fanbase’s love for Shadowfall, it would not make a comeback in future Fight or Fright events, instead replaced with Shadow Royale from 2020 onwards. Revenant Army now serves as the spiritual successor to Shadowfall, finally giving the fans another chance to experience the classic game mode with a modern twist.

Currently, Respawn has not announced an official start date for the Kill Code event, but fans can expect it to coincide with the yearly Holo-day Bash celebration, which usually starts the first week of December and lasts for the entire month.