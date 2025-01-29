Apex teases season 24 trailer, but fans are giving Respawn ultimatums for changes they want to see

It’s been a rough year for Apex Legends, and it looks like fans of the battle royale have some serious demands before the launch of season 24.

With a steadily dropping player count, the developers at Respawn Entertainment need to pull off a successful season to keep players interested. Now that a small teaser image for season 24 has officially been revealed, fans of the game on Reddit are sharing what needs to be changed if they’re going to keep playing Apex Legends.

Players are tired of Rift Relics and want them gone for good. Image via Respawn Entertainment.

The largest point of recent contention in Apex is caused by Rift Relics. These loot containers spawn at the start of every regular match and contain versions of weapons from previous patches. This means that lucky players can earn overpowered weapons before nerfs, while everyone else is using the sub-par versions of the same gun.

This creates a fairly obvious balancing nightmare, since some teams have overpowered equipment that is not in the regular loot pool. It appears like players are so fed up with Rift Relics that they are willing to quit playing the game. One disgruntled user stated, how they’ll “be happy if [Respawn says] relics are done, if they stay another season I’m out.”

To make matters worse, Rift Relics also contain powerful abilities called Boost Kits. For example, players can unlock free void shifts while taking damage or place Nessie turrets that auto-lock onto enemies and deal deadly damage.

Since Rift Relics only spawn in regular matches, players feel like they’re forced to play ranked game modes just to avoid the overpowered equipment. Another user on the thread stated how they, “disliked pubs so much I ended up just playing ranked.” Unfortunately for the game, splitting up the playerbase and forcing people to play different gamemodes isn’t going to help Apex regain their lost players.

Will season 24 breathe new life into Apex? Image via Respawn Entertainment

To make matters worse, the arrival of new juggernauts within the gaming landscape such as Marvel Rivals have caused players to jump ship. It seems like many users on the Reddit thread see season 24 as Apex’s final chance at fixing the problems prevalent in the game. To put it simply, one user simply commented: “If this is ass Apex is done.”

Not everyone is upset about the announcement of season 24. One thread member stated, “I am excited for arenas, my friends and I have wanted it to come back to have something to switch to after grinding BR.” While the arena game mode has not been confirmed to be returning, the art for the season does feature a player landing in some sort of arena or boxing match.

For those who haven’t played, Arena is another game mode in Apex that pits two teams of three players against each other in close-quarters combat. While the game mode is never a permeant fixture of the battle royale, many players love the change of pace it brings to the game.

Overall, there’s a massive amount of contention between players over the future of Apex. It seems like this user in the thread said it best: “Hyped for what could be the nail in the coffin or the reboot of something great.”

Do you believe that Apex is heading in the right direction? And what changes would you like to see in the battle royale game mode? Share your thoughts with us below!

