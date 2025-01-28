Forgot password
Apex Legends

ALGS Championship 2025 watch guide: Full schedule and how to watch

One more tournament to claim glory. Here's how to watch the ALGS Championship.
Adam Snavely
|

Published: Jan 27, 2025 07:24 pm

After months of waiting, it’s finally time: The year four Apex Legends Global Series Championship is about to begin in Sapporo, Japan, and we have all the details on how to watch it.

Table of contents

ALGS Championship 2025 full schedule

Apex Legends esports stage
We’re so back. Photo by Joe Brady via EA

The ALGS Championship will kick off in Japan beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6pm CT, and will conclude with the Grand Finals that begin on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8:45pm CT. Below is a full schedule of all stages of the event.

Group Stage schedule

The Group Stage begins on Jan. 28, and will divide all 40 qualified teams into four groups of 10. Each group plays every other group once in a round robin format, with points accumulating every round. At the end of the Group Stage, the top 20 teams on points advance to Winners Round One, while the bottom 20 go to Elimination Round One

GroupsDateTime
Group A vs. Group BJan. 286:00pm CT
Group C vs. Group DJan. 2810:15pm CT
Group B vs. Group DJan. 292:30am CT
Group A vs. Group CJan. 296:00pm CT
Group B vs. Group CJan. 2910:15pm CT
Group A vs. Group DJan. 302:30am CT

Bracket Stage schedule

The Bracket Stage is made of Winners Round One and Elimination Rounds One and Two. The top 10 teams in Winners Round One advance to the Grand Finals with top 10 seeds for the finals’ POI Draft. The bottom 10 teams in Winners Round One and the top 10 teams in Elimination Round One advance to Elimination Round Two, while the bottom 10 in Elimination Round One are eliminated. In Elimination Round Two, the top 10 teams advance to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 10 teams are eliminated.

BracketDateTime
Elimination Round OneJan. 309:00pm CT
Winners Round OneJan. 318:15pm CT
Elimination Round TwoFeb. 12:00am CT

Grand Finals schedule

The Grand Finals will begin on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8:45pm CT. As these will be played under match point rules, there isn’t a set number of these matches the final 20 teams will have to play. To win the ALGS Championship, a team must reach a threshold of 50 points and then win an individual match.

Teams that reach 50 points in the middle of a match and then win that match do not win match point finals; they much reach the threshold before a match begins in order to be match-point eligible.

How to watch the 2025 ALGS Championship

Nicewigg and Greek react to a play at the ALGS Championship
Your favorite duo will be back. Photo by Joe Brady via EA

The ALGS Championship will be streaming live on the following channels:

Unfortunately, viewers hoping to see a return to the Twitch Command Center function will only be able to access individual team POVs and comms via the FACEIT app, which is once again the official home of multiview in the ALGS Championship.

ALGS Championship 2025: All teams and groups

All teams qualified for the ALGS Championship have been seeded into groups, including teams from the competition’s major regions in North America, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South, as well as qualified teams from South America and China.

Group A

  • Shopify Rebellion (NA)
  • TSM (NA)
  • Cloud9 (NA)
  • 100 Thieves (NA)
  • NRG (NA)
  • EXO Clan (EMEA)
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas (EMEA)
  • Shadow3690 (China)
  • FaZe Clan (EMEA)
  • Oblivion (NA)

Group B

  • Fnatic (APAC N)
  • Guild Esports (APAC S)
  • Disguised (APAC S)
  • VK Gaming (China)
  • Complexity (NA)
  • Virtus.pro (NA)
  • GREEN STEGO (APAC S)
  • Dragons Esports (SA)
  • Source Gaming (APAC S)
  • Meteor (APAC N)

Group C

  • Gaimin Gladiators (EMEA)
  • Team Falcons (NA)
  • Luminosity Gaming (NA)
  • Aurora Gaming (EMEA)
  • Team Burger (APAC S)
  • Noctem Esports (EMEA)
  • Orgless and Hungry (EMEA)
  • GHS Professional (APAC N)
  • REIGNITE (APAC N)
  • Zero Tenacity (EMEA)

Group D

  • Alliance (EMEA)
  • Crazy Raccoon (APAC N)
  • Envy (NA)
  • Team Liquid (NA)
  • DreamFire (APAC S)
  • FURIA (NA)
  • GoNext Esports (EMEA)
  • ENTER FORCE.36 (APAC N)
  • Stallions (NA)
  • Supernova (APAC S)
