Apex Legends players can get 20 free Apex Packs this week by completing incredibly easy challenge

Ever get sick of dying and getting respawned, only to die almost immediately in Apex Legends? Well, this week, all of those respawns and revives will help you get a whole lot of free Apex Packs from the folks at Respawn Entertainment.

Recommended Videos

Season 24‘s Creator Commissioner event kicked off this week with challenges from Apex streamer Ninjayla, and they’re ones the community can all complete together. If the entire player population in Apex revives or respawns teammates or themselves in any battle royale mode this week a total of 70 million times, every player will receive 20 free Apex Packs courtesy of Respawn. Sounds like a lot, right? It’s not—the official Apex account revealed the community has already hit the first milestone after just over a day of the challenge being active, coming in at 20 million revives and respawns. That means the community has already locked in 10 free Apex Packs and 20 battle pass stars—but there’s more rewards where that came from.

We’re already a third of the way there. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Completion of the challenge will also reward players with The Death Ray Wingman skin—but you probably know it as one of the game’s infamous pay-to-win skins thanks to its clean iron sights on the weapon.

To make the challenge even a little bit easier on you, the game is currently running the Redemption LTM as a battle royale option for trios, which gives you a respawn token you can use if you’re eliminated from a match. Yes, these respawns count just the same as sweating it out in ranked, trying to find a respawn beacon to bring back your teammates without attracting the attention of half the lobby. Yes, I do speak from personal experience.

This isn’t the only challenge that will reward players with free packs this season, either. More Creator Commissioner challenges will be issued in the coming weeks with freebies promised to the entire community as rewards for their completion alongside associated LTMs. If you’ve been wishing you had more money to spend on Packs to go for your Heirloom Shards, now’s a great time to jump into the game and help the community work towards some challenge goals.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy