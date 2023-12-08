Apex Legends meets Final Fantasy in upcoming January event

Apex Legends looks to be kicking off 2024 with a bang, with the first major collaboration of the year landing in January, and while absolutely no one expected it, it could be very epic.

To celebrate Final Fantasy VII Rebith, the game is entering the world of Apex with three unique skins inspired by the iconic RPG franchise from Jan. 9. These three skins are for Crypto, Wraith, and Horizon. Before you ask, yes, you can get a Buster Sword.

Limits are made to be broken.@FinalFantasyVII Rebirth joins us in the Outlands starting January 9 pic.twitter.com/bVRf5zn9Ur — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 8, 2023

In a 40-second-long trailer shared at The Game Awards on Dec. 7, fans got a sneak peek of these unique looks that will be joining the game with the Apex x Final Fantasy collab, and featured alongside Crypto is the iconic Buster Sword brought to life with a fresh Apex-style spin. Sadly, no further details were shared about this upcoming collab, but the new skins do look great, so there is that to look forward to.

While this collab is a surprise, it does make sense since Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is currently ramping up its advertising cycle as release approaches. The game is set to land on Feb. 29 so having this even in January makes a lot of sense to get fans more excited for what’s to come. Needless to say, 2024 is shaping up to be a great year for Final Fantasy fans.

On the Apex front, with Uprising now live there should be plenty for players to enjoy as we close out the year, and with this Final Fantasy collab on the horizon, it shouldn’t be long before there is even more content to check out. If you are yet to check out the Uprising event in Apex you can still take part in the limited-mode Revenant Uprising until Jan. 1. There are also plenty of new skins to check out if you’re in the mood for some holiday spending.