The world of Final Fantasy is coming to Apex Legends with a collaboration event that features a new game mode, Heirloom, and a Death Box skin called One-Winged Angel.

The event starts on Jan. 9 and it’s still unclear how long players will have to claim the skin before it disappears. Here’s how to get the One-Winged Angel Mythic Death Box skin in Apex Legends.

Best way to get the One-Winged Angel Mythic Death Box skin in Apex Legends

It’s the first Death Box skin. Image via EA Games

Having a customized Death Box is cool, but it has a significant cost. To collect the One-Winged Angel Mythic Death Box skin, you have to “complete your Apex Legends & Final Fantasy VII Rebirth collection,” according to the game’s official website.

This means you have to get all 36 items from the FF event to unlock the Mythic skin. Its appearance is epic, and the way it’s earned will certainly make heads turn.

Collecting the 36 items isn’t simple. Usually, collection events feature exclusive items that can be earned through special Apex packs from completing challenges or buying them directly from the shop. Generally, you won’t get enough packs by completing quests, so you’ll have to pay for extra packs to collect all of them, especially the rarest ones.

This FF event includes a Heirloom, among the rarest items in the game. This means the Mythic Death Box skin could be even rarer than the Buster Sword R5 Heirloom. The event also includes six Legendary skins.

Apex players have calculated they’ll have to pay a total of $360 on event packs for a sure chance of getting the Mythic skin. But this may vary on the odds.