Apex Legends’ Final Fantasy event is now live, featuring Materia LTM and Buster Sword Heirloom

Apex Legends’ first ever game crossover has finally started, featuring 36 event cosmetics from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. A new Limited Time Mode, the addition of iconic rarity event skins, and a universal heirloom for all legends are just a few of the features that have arrived with the collaboration.

First teased at the Game Awards, the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy event will run for three weeks, from Jan. 9 to 30. 36 crossover items are available through the in-game store, including the new Iconic rarity tier, which features the six crossover legend skins, such as Crypto’s HACKER: 1st Class modeled after the legendary Cloud Strife.

Unleash an all-new moveset with the Buster Sword R2R5. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Buster Sword R5 Heirloom is the biggest prize of the event. The newest Mythic melee weapon is equippable by all legends and can be randomly unlocked through event packs. Players have greater chance of obtaining the Buster Sword R5 through the “Four-Pack” shop bundles, which guarantee a Legendary or Iconic rarity item.

The Buster Sword R5 is only available for the event period, and will not appear in the Mythic Shop once the collaboration ends, making it the first ever time-limited Heirloom in Apex and a true collector item for fans to show off.

Players who collect all 36 event items will receive the One-Winged Angel Death Box, a new cosmetic that all Legends can equip, which appears when the player finishes an enemy in the standard Battle Royale mode.

The new LTM combines both games together, featuring the new Buster Sword R2R5, a special version of the Buster Sword Heirloom, which can be randomly found as loot or in Care Packages. Players who equip the weapon get access to the Limit Break meter, which fills up by dealing, taking, and blocking damage with the Buster Sword.

Additionally, the LTM features five Materia hop-ups that can be applied to specific weapons and provide a wide range of benefits, ranging from weapon lifesteal and revealing enemy health bars, to summoning Nessie attack companions that track down enemies, similar to the Ol’ Nessie weapon from past LTMs.

Throughout the event, players will earn Gil, the new event currency acquired by participating in the new LTM and completing daily challenges. The Rewards Shop and Tracker from the Post Malone event returns, with a inventory that rotates weekly, and features event packs, charms, and standard battle pass stars for players returning to Apex for the event.

Twitch has also teamed up with Respawn to provide four Stickers throughout the event period, earnable by pairing an EA account with a Twitch account, and watching associated Apex streamers with Twitch Drops on. Players must watch these streams for an hour each to earn each sticker, with the first drop event running from Jan. 12 to 21.

The Apex x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event is now live for all platforms, with the collection event, LTM, and in-game shop items available for three weeks, until Jan. 30.