All Materia hop-ups and their effects in Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth event

No, you’re not experiencing a flashback. The Materia hop-ups from last year’s Apex Legends x Final Fantasy crossover are back for another round in the Lunar Rebirth event, and knowing their effects can give you a leg up in pubs.

The Final Fantasy 7-inspired nod also gives players the opportunity to use the Buster Sword R2R5 which comes with its own melee moveset, and opens up the Limit Break function, alongside Materia hop-ups which improve every gun with special abilities. This time, however, the weapon and Materia are not found scattered around the map or in Cacticks, but instead are found by breaking open the Gift from the Rift loot ticks marked on every player’s minimap. Each loot tick should drop all four Materia for you to choose from.

Materia take up the normal hop-up slot of every weapon, so players will have to choose when finding valuable hop-ups like Gun Shield Generators which ability would be more useful in their upcoming fights, as each weapon can only hold one hop-up at a time.

Here are all of the Materia hop-ups featured in the Apex Lunar Rebirth event.

All Materia hop-ups in Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth event

Red Materia: Summon

Call upon the cutest Summon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Summon a Nessie companion to attack your foes.

Nessies have 50 HP, deal 25 melee damage to enemies, and respawn in 12 seconds after being destroyed. This Materia is great for confusing enemies with even more foes on the screen for them to worry about, and you can rush them down with a Nessie and akimbo Mozambiques or P2020s for big damage.

Kraber

Charge Rifle

Sentinel

HAVOC

Mozambique

P2020

Green Materia: Lightning

Stop and Shock your foes in place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reload an empty weapon to emit a shock nova, damaging and slowing nearby enemies.

The shock nova deals 40 damage, and slows enemies as if they walked into a Wattson fence or Newcastle Castle Wall. Ever lost a fight because of how long it takes to reload a shotgun? This turns your reload into a weapon and slows enemies so you can finish them off easily.

EVA-8

Peacekeeper

L-STAR

Triple Take

Alternator

R-99

Purple Materia: Crit Rate Up

Critical Hit! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Random criticals provide extra damage.

Critical hits deal 1.5x damage, and you will be notified when dealing a critical hit. This damage will feel particularly big on those snipers and marskman weapons where landing a headshot or two can really cripple an enemy’s health pool.

Longbow

Spitfire

Flatline

R-301

G7 Scout

Bocek

Blue Materia: HP Absorb

The best defense is a good offense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage enemies to heal yourself.

Any damage done will heal HP first, then shields. Players can see how much HP they life steal above their legend portrait during a fight. This Materia is really great on weapons where you can chip damage from afar and engage in long-range fights without needing to worry about wasting meds. Of course, if you throw one on Mastiff, it can be the difference between winning and losing a close-quarters duel as well.

Mastiff

Devotion

Rampage LMG

Hemlok

Nemesis

30-30 Repeater

In the previous Materia LTM, there was also a Yellow Materia, called “Assess.” This hop-up revealed enemy health bars to you when you damaged them—a feature which is now default for all weapons in Apex as of season 22. So if you want to see a possible future ability for a legend or gameplay adjustment in action, it might be a good idea to try out all of the Materia on offer.

