Rostermania in session: All Apex roster changes and pros LFT for ALGS year 4

Apex Legends pros are traded out like Pokémon cards in the ALGS offseason. Not only is it difficult to keep track of the movement of your favorite players, but it’s even harder to switch teams when the entire roster gets dropped.

The ALGS comes by year after year, and the only thing that seems to be consistent throughout is TSM’s roster and the caster staff. For every Pro League, the inevitable offseason comes around, and with it, the uncertainty of where your favorite players will end up. The leadup to the ALGS year four has seen a ton of changes, including South America’s removal as a regional Pro League participant.

Organizations that left ALGS in 2023

iG International

NRG

Spacestation Gaming

Invictus Gaming

KCP (Pioneers)

(Pioneers) ACEND

Team Singularity

ONIC

FC Destroy

Horizon Union

All ALGS free agents looking for team (LFT)

There are a ton of free agents in the Apex pro scene. These players are currently looking for a new team to go into ALGS Y4 with. Most top-tier teams have been invited to the next Pro League season, while other pros are waiting for a solid contract to come through.

Notable Apex pros looking for a team (LFT):

1tappy (ex-Riddle Order)

MiaK (ex-Riddle Order)

Sweetdreams (ex-NRG)—speculated to join Sentinels.

Nafen (ex-NRG)—speculated to join Sentinels.

Rkn (ex-Sentinels)

Hardecki

StayNaughty

Zaine (ex-Pioneer)—rumored to join DarkZero.

zaptoh (former Meat Lovers)—rumored to join DarkZero.

PostKill (ex-Acend)

Taisheen

Yolo

LegitLolly

Vjeix

Taxington

Onmuu (ex-100Thieves)

All ALGS teams looking for players (LF1/LF2)

The hunt is on to complete the rosters for all teams invited to the ALGS Y4 Split One Playoffs. There is a lot of speculation online about multiple elite teams’ rosters like DarkZero, FaZe, and FNATIC.

Apex teams looking for players (LF1/ LF2):

DarkZero – Zer0 and Genburten, speculated Zaine (ex-Pioneer) or zaptoh (former Meat Lovers) to join the roster.

– Zer0 and Genburten, speculated Zaine (ex-Pioneer) or zaptoh (former Meat Lovers) to join the roster. Meat Lovers – Teq and Luxford, holding Teq Trials for third roster slot.

– Teq and Luxford, holding Teq Trials for third roster slot. E6 – KSWINNIE and Slab looking for one player.

– KSWINNIE and Slab looking for one player. Complexity – Monsoon looking for two players.

– Monsoon looking for two players. Esport Club Brest – Stick and CMTRX looking for one.

– Stick and CMTRX looking for one. Pulverex – Ftyan looking for two, listed as formerly FC Destroy on Battlefy.

– Ftyan looking for two, listed as formerly FC Destroy on Battlefy. FNATIC – YukaF looking for two, listed as formerly Northeption on Battlefy.

– YukaF looking for two, listed as formerly Northeption on Battlefy. AREA310 – Lemon and Milim looking for one.

– Lemon and Milim looking for one. Reignite – 788 looking for two.

– 788 looking for two. KINOTROPE gaming – 1iron and Infamous looking for one.

gaming – 1iron and Infamous looking for one. FENNEL – mo-mon looking for two.

– mo-mon looking for two. 505 – Jesko and Yukoi looking for one.

– Jesko and Yukoi looking for one. T4 – Barroth and Tapstrafewithyou looking for one.

All free agent ALGS teams looking for org (LFO)

The invited list for the ALGS is filled with orgless teams looking for the financial aid of big organizations. Most of these teams regularly hit LAN with Jmw (who won LAN with Zer0 and Sharky in 2022), dooplex (formerly on Optic Gaming), and Gnaske (frequent LAN participant with KCP).

Apex teams looking for org (LFO):

Already There (former Team Stability) – ImMadness, Keon, and Vaxlon (ex-100 Thieves).

(former Team Stability) – ImMadness, Keon, and Vaxlon (ex-100 Thieves). DNO (former Disguised) – dooplex, Lou, and Caprah (former AJC).

(former Disguised) – dooplex, Lou, and Caprah (former AJC). Phoenix Legacy – TSM Sabz, AlphaDraft, and P4DAWAN.

– TSM Sabz, AlphaDraft, and P4DAWAN. Secret Formula – oisenpai, Viizay, and yubn.

– oisenpai, Viizay, and yubn. Stallions – Fuhnnq, Slayr, and retzi.

– Fuhnnq, Slayr, and retzi. Ape Gang – Bursty, THaless, and wifi 0.

– Bursty, THaless, and wifi 0. Flat – Nano, bigluie, and qzz.

– Nano, bigluie, and qzz. Upper Moon – Lufka (ex-Acend), lighT, and Blasts.

– Lufka (ex-Acend), lighT, and Blasts. o7 – Gnaske (former Pioneers), Naghz (former JLINGZ), and Amphy (former FUT).

– Gnaske (former Pioneers), Naghz (former JLINGZ), and Amphy (former FUT). Nessy – Graceful (former Invictus Gaming), Jmw (former JLINGZ), and TylerFPS (former VEXED).

– Graceful (former Invictus Gaming), Jmw (former JLINGZ), and TylerFPS (former VEXED). Greggs – Noises (former JLINGZ), SirDel (former Pioneers), and BRYNN (former Invictus Gaming).

– Noises (former JLINGZ), SirDel (former Pioneers), and BRYNN (former Invictus Gaming). The Forge (formerly Horizon Union) – Faenex, JSavageW , and Slayers (former E6).

(formerly Horizon Union) – Faenex, JSavageW , and Slayers (former E6). UAIM – Max-Strafe (former Pioneers), Artyco (former Gaimin Gladiators), and SANYA (former Myztro Gaming).

– Max-Strafe (former Pioneers), Artyco (former Gaimin Gladiators), and SANYA (former Myztro Gaming). LCDF – Cyqop, JokeeV2, and zhidan.

– Cyqop, JokeeV2, and zhidan. Infinite – AimbotP, KyNerTV, and Kizaron.

– AimbotP, KyNerTV, and Kizaron. Mind (former lyVoltage) – Sanka, Mereelj, and Dolgoran.

(former lyVoltage) – Sanka, Mereelj, and Dolgoran. WKEY – Taida, Yukaperodator, and ReyzyGG.

– Taida, Yukaperodator, and ReyzyGG. Primis Komanda (formerly BLVKVND) – StrafingFlame, PlayerKay, and EzFlashKid.

(formerly BLVKVND) – StrafingFlame, PlayerKay, and EzFlashKid. Boogie Boarders (formerly ONIC) – Rakiiii, Fussy, and Panayie.

(formerly ONIC) – Rakiiii, Fussy, and Panayie. Wonton Dumpling – GuGu, Noname, and Xzz.

– GuGu, Noname, and Xzz. XNY – Yc, xd, and JR.

– Yc, xd, and JR. AGL – QQ, Jacky1, and XX.

Unconfirmed rosters invited to ALGS year 4

With rostermania in full swing, many pros are either looking for a team to join or are already part of a team that has yet to be disclosed online. Most of the invited teams on Battlefy are only known by name. The roster of many invited orgless teams haven’t yet been announced. Dot will update this article when rosters are confirmed.

ALGS teams with unconfirmed rosters:

SKRT (ex-100 Thieves) – scuwry, TBD.

(ex-100 Thieves) – scuwry, TBD. League of Legends – Frexs, Phonyhead, and Xenial are speculated to have made a new team outside of FaZe Clan.

– Frexs, Phonyhead, and Xenial are speculated to have made a new team outside of FaZe Clan. MajorPushers (formerly Aurora) – RANCHES, TBD.

(formerly Aurora) – RANCHES, TBD. EXO Clan (formerly Danish) – TBD.

(formerly Danish) – TBD. VAMO QUERER – confirmed K4SHERA (former Acend). Possible second and third roster slots as B1n (ex-Team Singularity), and Kiingz (former Noctem) as seen on Twitter.

– confirmed K4SHERA (former Acend). Possible second and third roster slots as B1n (ex-Team Singularity), and Kiingz (former Noctem) as seen on Twitter. NAKED – TBD.

– TBD. RAA – TBD.

– TBD. Sushimatsu (formerly SWMP) – TBD.

(formerly SWMP) – TBD. SIDU3IS (formerly Mukawakin) – TBD.

(formerly Mukawakin) – TBD. ApexGanburu – TBD.

– TBD. HIT GAMING – TBD.

– TBD. Diaz – TBD.

– TBD. BAROWZ – TBD.

– TBD. Dewa United Esports – TBD.

– TBD. Lightning Unicorn – TBD.

– TBD. 505 – Jesko, Yukoi, TBD.

– Jesko, Yukoi, TBD. SWQ – TBD.

– TBD. Popcorn – TBD.

– TBD. Outside – TBD.

– TBD. Spicy Burrito – TBD.

– TBD. Divine – TBD.

– TBD. ASH Esports (formerly For Fun) – TBD.

These are all notable roster changes for the ALGS Y4 divided into regions. It is important to note that there are quite a few rumors going around for tier one teams DarkZero, FaZe, and Sentinels. If any new information is announced, we’ll update the article.

NA ALGS roster changes

Native Gaming

Player(s) in: RamBeau and Mamba

Player(s) out: BulletL and Prophet (transitioned to streamer)

Dark Zero

Player(s) in: TBD

Player(s) out: Xynew

Speculation: Zaine or zaptoh may join as new third.

FaZe

Player(s) in: TBD

Player(s) out: TBD

Speculation: roster change imminent but nothing is confirmed. Current speculation has FaZe leaving Apex, Frexs and Phonyhead moving onto a new team with Xenial (former Sentinels) with team name League of Legends. Fate of Snip3down unknown.

Sentinels

Player(s) in: TBD

Player(s) out: Rkn

Speculation: Xenial may leave Sentinels to form orgless team League of Legends with Frexs and Phonyhead. Sweetdreams and Nafen speculated to join Sentinels with Koyful as third.

FURIA

Player(s) in: Albralelie

Player(s) out: HisWattson (retired)

E8

Player(s) in: Shooby

Player(s) out: Dezignful

EMEA ALGS roster changes

VEXED

Player(s) in: KIND4

Player(s) out: TylerFPS

GoNext

Player(s) in: KaishiHaa

Player(s) out: Slab

2R1C

Player(s) in: VJEIX

Player(s) out: th0rfinnnnn

Speculation: th0rfinnnnn seen playing with Uxako and Hiarka in ProvingGrounds Trick or Trios on Oct. 27, could still be on 2R1C’s roster.

APAC North ALGS roster changes

Enter Force.36

Player(s) in: Vor3z

Player(s) out: YunD

Pulverex

Player(s) in: TBD

Player(s) out: Saku and ShunMi

Speculation: Hammerdrill, Pinotr, or yukaPEROdator to join Ftyan on Pulverex as formerly FC Destroy is listed next to Pulverex on Battlefy.

FNATIC

Player(s) in: TBD.

Player(s) out: Meltstera and UmichanLoveti

Speculation: Saku and Meltstera might join FNATIC roster with YukaF or make a new team.

Riddle Order

Player(s) in: TBD

Player(s) out: 1tappy and MiaK

AREA310

Player(s) in: TBD

Player(s) out: Ail3iS

KINOTROPE GAMING

Player(s) in: TBD

Player(s) out: t23tatsu

BAROWZ

Player(s) in: TBD

Player(s) out: Ein, Anaya, and TAKEO.

APAC South ALGS roster changes

BLVHVND

Player(s) in: N/A

Player(s) out: StrafingFlame, PlayerKay, and EzFlashKid reformed as Primis Komanda.

DNZ

Player(s) in: Joker, BoLin, and PP.

Player(s) out: N/A

