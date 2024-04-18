Valkyrie, Rampart, and Catalyst stand together.
All skins in the Apex Legends Urban Assault event

Take the battle for the Outlands to the streets.
The Apex Legends Urban Assault event is coming our way, bringing with it the usual new batch of cosmetics and skins to choose from—including a toothy new Octane skin sure to please some of his fans.

True to its name, the Urban Assault cosmetics feature a high-tech streetwear theme. Think baseball hats, some Cyberpunk-esque glasses and masks, and crop tops—a whole lot of crop tops. Of course, Apex players who want all of the streetwear style will also be looking forward to Octane’s Apex Riptide prestige skin, whose different levels to unlock take Octane from a shark hunter to a hammerhead shark himself.

There’s also the return of the free prize track for far cheaper cosmetics. In addition, the Urban Assault event will bring with it the return of Three Strikes and introduce Apex Rumble, a tournament system for all players complete with a leaderboard to climb.

If you don’t want to miss any of the event’s cosmetics, check out all the ones we know about so far below.

Apex Legends Urban Assault: All legend and weapon skins

Apex Riptide

Octane's Apex Riptide skin, which resembles a hammerhead shark.
Hammer who? Image via Respawn Entertainment

Techwear Tough Newcastle and Legendary Wraith

Newcastle and Wraith stand side by side in an arena.
Your commentators for the evening look ready to fight, too. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Vantage and Legendary Nemesis

A Vantage skin featuring full face mask and matching Nemesis skin.
Form and fashion, just from a distance. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Loba and Legendary RE-45

A Loba skin featuring a red facemask and wolf-print jacket, with matching RE-45 skin.
The wolf comes out to play. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Valkryie and Legendary Alternator

A yellow and red Valkyrie skin featuring a devil facemask and matching Alternator.
Nothing wrong with being a little evil. IMage via Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Rampart and Legendary Hemlok

A Rampart skin featuring a face mask and bucket hat, and matching Hemlok skin.
It’s always perfect weather for a bucket hat. IMage via Respawn Entertainment

How to unlock Octane’s Apex Riptide prestige skin in Apex Legends

The Apex Riptide skin will be unlocked the same way that all previous prestige skins and legend-specific Heirlooms have been unlocked: unlocking all other skins in the event.

Once the Urban Assault event ends, Apex Riptide should end up going into the Mythic store, where you’ll be able to unlock it with Heirloom Shards. If you have previously earned Heirloom Shards you want to use to unlock the skin, you must wait for the event to end to do so.

