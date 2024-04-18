Apex teases Urban Assault event skins, Three Strikes, and Rumble tournament system

Apex Legends’ latest collection event was announced today, marking the return of a successful limited-time mode, Three Strikes. In Urban Assault, which drops on April 23, players get another opportunity to tackle the fast-paced mode alongside the addition of a new asynchronous tournament system and a suite of streetwear skins.

The new event comes with a familiar package of content for an Apex collection event, with a few unexpected twists. The Apex Rumble Beta is the most significant of these: a competitive experience where players can earn points against similarly skilled opponents to climb the leaderboard, before earning rewards based on their overall placement once a Rumble has concluded.

Three Strikes was a huge hit when it was first introduced, making its return all the more exciting. Image by Respawn Entertainment

But for those less interested in Apex’s competitive side, the cosmetics in this update are just as alluring. The futuristic urban techwear aesthetic hearkens back to some of the best of Titanfall’s art style and, as always, there will be 24 cosmetics in total available for purchase within the theme. Any player who buys out the full collection can also look forward to a new Octane Prestige skin, Apex Riptide, as a final reward. If the other skins here aren’t neon-soaked enough already for you, the Prestige skin has a slick synthwave feel to it that carries through to its unique Finisher and Skydive Trail.

Three Strikes’ return in Urban Assault is intrinsically tied to the premiere of Apex Rumble. The first Rumble will last for the duration of the event, and competing players will be jumping into Three Strikes matches to climb the ladder. It’s also received a few tweaks from the mid-season patch, including a reduction to revive times, a change to the health values players are revived with, and a new minimum guaranteed loot system.

The Apex Legends Urban Assault collection event starts at reset on Tuesday, April 23, and will run for two weeks through May 7. It’ll be a much-needed injection of positive energy around the game after the last few weeks have seen it plagued by plenty of issues with accounts and cheaters.

