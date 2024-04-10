Respawn gives away free Apex packs to all players following account reset issues

After Apex Legends players were beset with account issues when a weekly reset rolled around on April 2, Respawn has elected to offer an apology in the form of free Apex Packs for the entire community now that the issues have begun to subside.

The gift was announced in a post today where Respawn thanked everyone for their patience throughout the data outage and recovery process. Regardless of whether you were affected or not, simply logging into Apex at any time prior to 12pm CT on April 24 will net you eight free Apex Packs to enjoy as compensation for the inconvenience.

Free packs for all. Image via Respawm Entertainment

It wasn’t just a small handful of players who were affected by April 2’s account resets. Dozens of reports of lost Heirlooms, badges and progression were quickly substantiated and confirmed by Respawn. While some of the damage was quickly addressed in a rollback on April 3, some elements of the bug including ranked badges weren’t able to get a fix until a patch on April 8. The situation even led to the delay of season 20’s second ranked split, but things appear to finally be stabilizing.

Apex‘s other struggles have been on the up and up lately as well. The same hotfix that addressed the issue of players’ mismatched ranked badges also re-implemented party restrictions in the ranked playlist, severely limiting the potential for cheaters to sabotage high-end lobbies like had become a recurring issue as reported by many players and content creators.

Even if eight Apex Packs won’t quell all of the negative sentiment which has built up around the game over the past month, it’s still a good sign Respawn believes the majority of Apex‘s recent woes with bugs and cheaters are behind it for now. Whether or not you’ve been keeping up with the battle royale through it all, it’s well worth logging in again if only to secure your free loot.

