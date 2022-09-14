Heirlooms are, without a doubt, the most sought-after items in Apex Legends. These fancy cosmetics not only make your legend of choice look impressive but communicate to others that you’re incredibly dedicated to the game. Not every legend has one, but the development team at Respawn is adding more every season, so chances are good that you’ll find one for your main soon.

Heirlooms can’t be crafted with crafting metals or purchased with real money. Instead, they have to be crafted with Heirloom Shards, a special material that has less than a one percent chance of dropping in any given Apex pack. Players are guaranteed one set of Heirloom Shards in every 500 Apex packs, but the time it takes to get to that level—or the money required to buy that many packs—is astronomical. All of these factors contribute to Heirlooms’ rarity and their desirability.

Want a fresh new look for your main? Here are all the Heirlooms in Apex.

All Heirlooms in Apex Legends

This list is current as of the beginning of season 14.

Bangalore – Cold Steel

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Bloodhound – Raven’s Bite

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Caustic – Death Hammer

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Crypto – Biwon Blade

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Gibraltar – War Club

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Lifeline – Shock Sticks

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mirage – Too Much Witt

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Octane – Butterfly Knife

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Pathfinder – Boxing Gloves

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Rampart – Problem Solver

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Revenant – Dead Man’s Curve

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Valkyrie – Suzaku

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Wattson – Energy Reader

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Wraith – Kunai