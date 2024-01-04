Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is coming to Apex Legends, and EA’s newly released details on Jan. 4 have fans on the edge of their gaming chairs. Featuring the game’s first universal heirloom, a new LTM, event skins, and more, fans can expect a world of fantastical Final Fantasy fun.

From Jan. 9 to 30, the epic crossover casts a spell over the Outlands and brings gamers a total of 36 event items. Initially announced at The Game Awards on Dec. 7, fans of both games have waited for more details with bated breath. EA finally delivered the exciting details, including information about the all-important Final Fantasy sword.

The Final Fantasy Buster Sword universal Heirloom

It’s real, and it’s for everyone. Image via Electronic Arts

Wielding a stunningly huge sword is always fun, and the event looks as though it will fulfill that fantasy. The Buster Sword is available in two forms—as a ground loot and care package item in the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Takeover Limited Time Mode, or as a universal Heirloom.

This marks the first time Apex has offered a universal Heirloom that can be equipped to any legend. When equipped as an Heirloom, the sword will have no additional abilities and serve purely as a cosmetic. However, it will only be available during the event. It will not be in the Mythic Store.

Unlock the heirloom through event packs with a four-pack guarantee.

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Takeover LTM

A new Limited Time Mode is also coming to Apex, featuring an amalgamation of iconic Apex Legends and Final Fantasy features. Players need to fill their Limit Break meter by dealing, taking, and blocking damage using the Buster Sword R2R5, a weaponized version of the Buster Sword heirloom that can be picked up as loot.

While hunting for the sword, it is crucial to find Materia hop-ups that can boost your performance in the LTM, named after Final Fantasy VII mechanics. There are five in total: blue, green, purple, red, and yellow, all with different boosts.

Blue : Damaging enemies gives you healing.

: Damaging enemies gives you healing. Green : Reloading an empty weapon causes a shockwave that damages and slows nearby enemies.

: Reloading an empty weapon causes a shockwave that damages and slows nearby enemies. Purple : Gives you random critical hits while shooting.

: Gives you random critical hits while shooting. Red : Summons a Nessie to attack enemies.

: Summons a Nessie to attack enemies. Yellow: Damaging enemies reveals their health bars.

These extra features of the LTM look set to provide exciting gameplay, including the summoning of Nessies as an assistant damage dealer.

Apex x Final Fantasy skins and stickers

Come get your skins. Image via Electronic Arts

Six new legend skins will also hit Apex during the Final Fantasy crossover. Options are in the store for Horizon, Wraith, Crypto, Wattson, Valkyrie, and Newcastle, with Wattson’s pink Kupo Power skin already attracting the attention of gamers.

These skins will be available in event packs and for 2,150 coins in the Apex store. Accompanying these skins will be corresponding weapon skins, as is usual in Apex events.

Accompanying the new skins are four new Twitch drop stickers, featuring Crypto, Wraith, Horizon, and Wattson. Crypto and Wraith will be available from Jan. 12 to 24, with Horizon and Wattson available from Jan. 21 to 30. Tune into select Apex streams to collect them!

Event currency and rewards shop

Named after the primary currency in Final Fantasy, “Gil” will be collectible during the event through playing the LTM and completing challenges. These coins can then be redeemed in the rewards shop, where items await to be purchased.

The biggest and potentially most anticipated Apex Legends collaboration is on our doorstep, and gamers will be able to enjoy the event in only a few days. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Takeover runs from Jan 9 to 30, and hopes to bring players an extra dose of magic.