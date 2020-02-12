How to find out the number of Apex Legends packs you’ve opened

Apex Legends players are guaranteed at least one legendary heirloom after opening 500 packs—and now you can check your progress.

One savvy Apex fan designed a calculator that helps you determine how many packs you’ve opened so far. The player posted their creation on Reddit today, which gives you a step-by-step breakdown of your progress toward the coveted 500-mark.

Here’s how the Apex Packs Calculator works.

Screengrab via Apex Packs Calculator

Players first begin by inputting their Account Level, found above your head in the in-game lobby. Once that’s in, the calculator automatically generates how many packs you earned from those levels.

Screengrab via Apex Packs Calculator

The calculator then prompts you to input your level for each season, as well as if you purchased the Battle Pass. To determine what level you achieved in past seasons, players can go to any Legend’s “Banner” tab and find the badge for that season.

There’s also an option to input how many Apex packs you purchased from the store.

Once all the information has been added to the calculator, it immediately tells you the number of packs bought and how close you are to 500. So players under the 50-percent mark may want to reconsider buying over 200 Apex packs for a guaranteed chance at an heirloom.

Though Respawn does promise at least one heirloom per 500 packs, it’s completely possible to open the legendary item at any point in time.