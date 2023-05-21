Apex Legends’ next heirloom: All details so far

Heirlooms are the ultimate cosmetic for Apex Legends players as they show dedication and a passion for a Legend, which is why they are highly sought after.

Related: Best heirlooms in Apex Legends, ranked

Heirlooms are rare and unique animations for a Legend, and unfortunately, not all Legends have them. So it can be pretty exciting to hear details of the next Heirloom. Here’s everything we know about the next Heirloom coming to Apex Legends.

What is the next Heirloom in Apex Legends?

According to a Twitter post from KralRindo, a Content Creator who often releases datamined leaks and details on Apex news, the next Heirloom will be for Horizon.

Next heirloom is for Horizon, a lot of new heirloom animations added for her with today's patch! pic.twitter.com/DQ6DfllMo5 — KralRindo (@kralrindo) March 28, 2023

Horizon’s Heirloom will feature a new banner pose, new crouch, walk, and run animations, new slide and sprint animations, and new jump and melee animations. As all Heirlooms are melee weapons, we can expect that Horizon’s Heirloom will be a melee weapon tailored to suit her. However, we won’t know what it will look like until further details are released.

As this information was datamined, details may change and aren’t be official until confirmed by RESPAWN Entertainment.

Next Apex Heirloom: How to get it and When will it release

At this point in time, we don’t know when Horizon’s Heirloom will release, as there still needs to be an official announcement from RESPAWN Entertainment.

But as they’re usually part of the Collection Events, we may see Horizon’s Heirloom in the next Season 17 or Season 18 Collection Event.

This is everything we know about the next Heirloom in Apex Legends, who it’s for, when it will release, and how to get it.

About the author