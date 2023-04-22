Best heirlooms in Apex Legends, ranked

Nobody likes pay-to-win aspects of video games, but freemium items are usually a welcomed addition. These are items that don’t increase your chances of winning games but rather are cosmetic items you can buy for visuals, or for collection purposes.

Heirlooms in Apex Legends are an example of freemium items that you can dish out the big bucks for. They are Mythic-tier cosmetic items that change the skin of your melee weapon in the game along with unique animations, poses, and intros.

Not all Heirlooms were made equal, however, which is why we will be ranking all 17 Heirlooms in Apex Legends from worst to best, below.

All 17 Heirlooms in Apex Legends, ranked

17) Ash – Strongest Link

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Commonly known as ‘nunchaku’ or ‘nunchucks,’ this martial arts weapon that hails from China was chosen for Ash’s Heirloom. While the Strongest Link is a decent Heirloom on its own with the tons of animations it shows off and functionality it possesses, fans were still heavily disappointed with it, as it didn’t match Ash’s personality at all, making it, unfortunately, sit at the bottom spot in our list.

16) Bangalore – Cold Steel

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Cold Steel is another one of the more underwhelming Heirlooms found in Apex Legends, as a lot of players feel it is simply a knife with a glowing edge. On the whole, there doesn’t seem to be much substance to this Heirloom because it especially does not reflect the more personal aspects of Bangalore.

Other Heirlooms most often include deep animations and backstories into their respective characters’ motivation and traumatic history, while Cold Steel only focuses on how well it can make Bangalore look like a skilled fighter. That being said, the animations on the Heirloom are very polished, and it also has a cool little sheath to go with it.

15) Lifeline – Shock Sticks

Image via Respawn Entertainment

With the start of the Fight or Fright collection event, Lifeline received her very own Heirloom: the Shock Sticks. Respawn provided Lifeline with an appropriate Heirloom with the electrifying Shock Sticks, as her lore refers to her being an avid drummer for a band she was a part of, with these shock sticks being the specific drumsticks she used when she was part of the band. While the Heirloom certainly isn’t boring, it isn’t the most special either.

14) Pathfinder – Boxing Gloves

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Released during the Holo-Day Bash Collection Event, Pathfinder’s Boxing Gloves can be amusing as they possess screens on them that showcase Pathfinder’s emotions. A neat interaction on the screens of the gloves is when it shows the word “pow” when trying to melee someone, which is taken straight from comic books.

Pathfinder’s Boxing Gloves attract criticism as they don’t spin or flip with hand movements, however, unlike other Heirlooms.

13) Gibraltar – War Club

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Gibraltar is one of the most extravagant but likable legends in the entire game, which makes his Heirloom incredibly ideal for a character like him. Gibraltar’s War Club reflects his loud and cheerful personality and is designed to give off a raw, badass vibe. The War Club is designed to have a futuristic finish, but has its origins and inspirations from weapons created in the Pacific Islands, alluding to the legend’s indigenous background.

While Gibraltar’s War Club is a decent Heirloom, a lot of players do find it to be a little tame, some going as far as to call it boring, even, since the design can come off as a little generic.

12) Rampart – Problem Solver

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Being a weapon modder herself, Rampart is all about tools, gadgets, and inventions, so the fact that Respawn decided to give her a wrench for her Heirloom is pretty appropriate, all things considered.

From the animations and interactions to its clever name, the Problem Solver is the perfect Heirloom for Rampart. She is also often seen chewing gum, which is why the Problem Solver has a built-in chewing gum dispenser. Convenient.

From time to time, Rampart will kiss her wrench, in response to which the Problem Solver gives off an emoticon and some adorable sound bites.

11) Wraith – Hope’s Dawn/Hope’s Dusk

Wraith is the only legend to receive an Heirloom along with the official launch of the game back in 2019, and back then, her Heirloom had no rare or unique animations with it, making it incredibly underwhelming.

With the release of Season 16, however, Respawn updated Wraith’s Heirloom, renaming the original to Hope’s Dusk, making it a blue variant of Wraith’s Kunai. They also added a recolor of the original, Hope’s Dawn, which is an orange counterpart. Apart from this, Respawn added a bunch of new and unique rare animations to the updated version of the Heirloom, giving new life to this once-forgotten Heirloom.

10) Mirage – Too Much Witt

Image via Respawn Entertainment

It’s fitting that someone who is so self-obsessed gets an Heirloom that is a statue of himself. Too Much Witt is a very unique Heirloom unanimously loved by players. The Heirloom also features a rare animation where Mirage can be seen eating pork chops out of a bowl, alluding to his pork chop jokes.

9) Wattson – Energy Reader

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Wattson’s Heirloom may seem ordinary on the surface, but the Energy Reader comes with some unique, polished, and funny animations which accurately portray Wattson’s personality that you can’t help but love.

Energy Reader also has a rare animation that sees Wattson pull out a Nessie plushie and hug it.

8) Bloodhound – Raven’s Bite

Image via Respawn Entertainment

A gorgeous hatchet with great significance to Bloodhound’s lore, Raven’s Bite was given to Bloodhound by their uncle so that they could complete a rite of passage and get accepted within their tribe.

The Heirloom has a beautiful engraving of Raven at the edge of its hilt while also showing off some cool animations, one of which sees Bloodhound nuzzling the engraving as they inspect the Heirloom.

7) Octane – Butterfly Knife

Image via Respawn Entertainment

One of the earliest Heirlooms added in Apex, Octane’s Butterfly Knife truly stands the test of time. Octane constantly plays with his Heirloom as he maneuvers across the battlefield, with the test tube in the middle of it containing the same substance he uses to activate his tactical ability.

The Butterfly Knife has fluid movements and clean animations, making it appropriate for a legend like Octane.

6) Caustic – Death Hammer

Image via Respawn Entertainment

With a name like Death Hammer, you can infer that there isn’t going to be a lot of finesse involved with this Heirloom; and that’s the best part. You just whack people on the head with it.

A large ochre hammer with a skull on its hilt, Caustic’s Death Hammer is very fun to use and fits with the legend’s personality and theme perfectly.

5) Valkyrie – Suzaku Spear

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Valyrie’s Suzaku Spear is—fun fact—the longest Heirloom in Apex Legends that exists at the moment, even longer than Revenant’s Dead Man’s Curve, since the former is based on a spear.

The Heirloom shows off movable parts at the back of the spear while the front boasts mini thrusters along with a jet control button that can produce some pretty sick animations. Along with two retractable blades at the front, the Suzaku Spear resembles a trident when these open up, and at the tip of the spear is a detailed Valkyrie-themed spearhead; cool touches to an Heirloom that lands it a No. 5 spot on our list.

4) Crypto – Biwon Blade

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Even though Crypto is a surveillance expert, his Heirloom—Biwon Blade—has design motifs and details inspired by his Korean roots. This katana that Crypto possesses as his Heirloom balances futuristic details against his traditional Asian roots magnificently.

The animations on the blade are smooth and showcase Crypto’s blade-wielding skills well. During the inspection animations for the Biwon Blade, you can see a photo of Crypto’s family and the deep connection he shared with his hacking drone.

3) Seer – Showstoppers

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Seer’s melee weapons are two silver knives in the shape of crescent moons. These dazzling blades have mini drones attached to them that Seer uses to listen to the heartbeats of his enemies.

A lot of the inspection animations for the Showstoppers depict Seer taking out a tablet to sketch something out of the blue. Make sure to keep a track of what he’s sketching, as some of the drawings can be rarer than others—with a few frequently showing other legends from the game.

2) Loba – Garra de Elanza

Image via Respawn Entertainment

There is no Heirloom sleeker and deadlier than Loba’s Garra de Elanza. Oozing finesse and power, this Heirloom is an ethereal-looking fan with a blade on its borders. Other than looking amazing, it has a deep significance to Loba as Garra de Elanza belonged to her mother, who used it the night she was killed by Revenant.

The animations for the Heirloom are very clean and showcase her spiteful enmity with Revenant.

1) Revenant – Dead Man’s Curve

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Dead Man’s Curve has been hyped ever since the design for the Heirloom was revealed back in 2021, and continues to be a lot of the fan’s favorite Heirloom from Apex Legends.

A large black and red scythe with an ominously-glowing orange and black blade that can change shapes, the Dead Man’s Curve is the epitome of terrifying and badass. It makes for a perfect match with Revenant’s persona as a cold, brutal assassin, especially in its animations, along with its haunting design, landing it the top spot on our list.